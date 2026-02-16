‘Fayose Has No Idea What Was Discussed Between Atiku, Makinde, He Remains a Political Jobber, Errand Boy’

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A chieftain of the Oyo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dare Adeleke, has described former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, as “a political jobber and errand boy who has no inkling whatsoever of what transpired between former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Governor Seyi Makinde,” insisting that Fayose’s recent claims are “nothing but desperate fabrications from a man struggling for relevance.”

Reacting to Fayose’s allegation that Governor Makinde was angling for the vice-presidential slot of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Adeleke dismissed the claim as “another diabolical falsehood from the Ekiti political vagabond.”

Adeleke specifically faulted Fayose’s claim on social media that Makinde’s visit to Atiku Abubakar was to negotiate a N10 billion deal for a vice-presidential ticket.

“It is disappointing, though hardly surprising, that this political jobber turned errand boy would concoct such blatant misinformation just to stay relevant.

“The world already knows that Ayo Fayose is an unpretentious and impervious character,” Adeleke said.

He added: “We will continue to expose the clown, whose second name might as well be ‘shameless,’ because silence in the face of such mischief would amount to complicity.

“The claim that Seyi Makinde is gunning for the ADC vice-presidential ticket is a baseless, divisive tale.

“It is being peddled by Ayo Fayose, a master of mischief whose stock-in-trade is deception.”

According to Adeleke, Fayose’s actions are part of a broader agenda to undermine the PDP.

“Fayose will stop at nothing in his already scuttled plans to wreck the PDP and hand over whatever remains of the party to President Bola Tinubu,” he alleged.

He further described Fayose’s conduct as disgraceful, accusing him of acting in the interest of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“It is shameful that Ayo Fayose continues to burrow deeper into filth and soot, like a beggarly street urchin in service to the APC,” Adeleke said.

Drawing from Nigeria’s political history, Adeleke said Fayose’s behaviour was without precedent.

“In Nigeria’s political history, no former two-term governor has sunk so low as to become the loud, shameless mouthpiece for a federal minister.

“Leaking what should be confidential matters just to lend credibility to lies is the height of political degeneracy,” Adeleke said, adding that Fayose’s desperation had stripped him of dignity.

According to him, “His desperation and utter lack of self-respect have reduced him to a political cretin, lower than a motor-park tout.

“That a man who benefited so lavishly from the PDP now genuflects before Nyesom Wike, feeding on crumbs from the minister’s table, speaks volumes about the poverty of his character.”

He linked Fayose’s sustained attacks on Makinde to jealousy, saying: “Since Makinde emerged as the leader of the PDP in the South-West, Fayose’s hostility has risen to almost satanic levels,

“His envy grows darker by the day, and he has stopped at nothing to disparage the governor.”

Adeleke also referenced Makinde’s decision to distance himself from the G-5 group.

“When Makinde realised that the so-called G-5 was more interested in grabbing power at the centre than protecting the PDP, he broke away.

“That decision exposed their selfishness and double standards, which is why they have not relented in their attacks, even when those attacks damage the party,” he stated.

The PDP chieftain accused Wike and his allies of betrayal, saying: “Makinde scuttled the plans of Wike and his cohorts, Tinubu’s devious sidekicks.

“Today, the world sees them as disgraced traitors who sold their birthright for a pot of miserly porridge.”

Meanwhile, Adeleke predicted political doom for Fayose and Wike.

“Where will Wike’s political career go after Tinubu?” he asked, saying: “To the dogs. He is finished after 2027, just as Fayose has become the prodigal son of Ekiti.”

Reaffirming Makinde’s status within the PDP, Adeleke said: “Let it be known to Fayose, the political villain, that Seyi Makinde is a national figure and leader of the PDP.

“While Fayose’s career is lost and headed for a disastrous sandstorm after Tinubu, Makinde continues to wax stronger in a stronger PDP.”

He concluded by dismissing Fayose as a gossip with no access to facts, adding that: “Fayose has no idea what was discussed between Atiku and Makinde.

“A former governor has become an ‘amebo,’ peeping through keyholes and spreading outright lies. What a pity.

“Fayose remains persona non grata in the PDP — a pitiable, serial fabricator whose words should always be taken with a pinch of salt.”