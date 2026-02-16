EFCC Interrogates El-Rufai on Corruption Allegations As DSS Files Cybercrime Charge 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Former Kaduna State Governor and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, is currently being interrogated by the personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), just as the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday, filed a three-count criminal charge against him at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

El-Rufai had arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency, about 11 am, Monday in respect of an invitation by the commission.

He would be interrogated over corruption allegations leveled against his tenure as governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023.

He was accompanied by hundreds of his supporters to the EFCC’s Head office, at Jabi, Off Airport Road, Abuja.

A source at the anti-graft agency, who disclosed that “He is with our investigators,” could not confirm how long the ADC chieftain would be questioned.

However, another source hinted on the possibility of been taken to court for arraignment.

El-Rufai had refused arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, last Thursday by security operatives.

In a series of interviews granted after the airport drama, El-Rufai accused the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu of orchestrating the attempted arrest.

Meanwhile, the DSS on Monday, also filed a three-count charge against El-Rufai over allegations of unlawful interception of the phone communications of the NSA, Ribadu.

The criminal charge filed at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court is marked: FCT/ABJ/CR/99/2026.

The criminal proceedings was sequel to statements made by the ADC chieftain during a live interview on Arise TV’s Prime Time Programme on February 13, 2026, in Abuja.

According to the charge filed by M. E. Ernest on behalf of the DSS, El-Rufai, 65, admitted during the broadcast that he and some associates unlawfully intercepted the private phone communications of the NSA.

The Federal Government claimed that the alleged act amounted to a serious breach of Nigeria’s cybercrime and communications laws and posed a threat to public safety and national security.

Court documents further allege that the former governor not only acknowledged knowledge of those who carried out the interception but also failed to report them to relevant security agencies, despite being aware of the alleged offence.

The DSS also claimed that the unlawful use of technical equipment to intercept the NSA’s communications compromised national security and created reasonable apprehension of insecurity among Nigerians.

The charge is predicated on provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024, as well as the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

