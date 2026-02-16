At Last, the Jinx is Broken

By ALEX OTTI

We have gathered today, first to celebrate the successful commissioning of two landmark projects domiciled in Abam Onyerubi but with extensive social and economic importance for several other communities within and beyond the immediate boundaries of our dear State. The newly constructed bridge over Igwu River, popularly called Omenuko Bridge, stands as a testament to the resolute determination of our administration to address decades of neglect and set a new governance standard, one that empowers communities and enables prosperity for all. In the same vein, the timely delivery of the 30-kilometre stretch of road transversing several clans in Abam and Arochukwu, points us to what we are truly capable of, when the leadership is fully aligned to the aspirations of the community. Beyond the joy of overcoming the limitations of infrastructural dilapidation, today presents a special opportunity to congratulate ourselves for being resilient in the long-drawn battle for the soul of our dear State and for standing firm until we got what we wanted.

Thank you for your enduring faith in democracy and for the unrelenting commitment to our shared vision of a new Abia. In the final analysis, today’s event is about you, the good people of Abam Onyerubi, the men and women, fathers and mothers, young people, students and artisans, professionals and entrepreneurs who gave their all to make a day like this possible. You are, one and all, the true heroes of the transformation we are witnessing today in Abam and beyond.

I have said it a few times but it bears repeating that our decision to jump into the political ring several years ago was informed by the literal collapse of public infrastructure and the attendant frustration it engendered in several urban and rural communities across the State. We came with the simple conviction that we have what it takes to improve the economic outlook of the State and restore hope to the populace.

On the strength of the heart-felt testimonies of our brothers and sisters who have taken time to capture the general sentiments of Ndi Abam Onyerubi, I am glad to say that although it was risky, our decision to step out of our comfort zones to fight for the soul of this great State, was indeed the right one. I want to thank the Almighty God for the discernment to follow through and not give up along the way for truly, nothing would have changed, had it not been willed from above. We have therefore gathered to return our praise to where it rightly belongs, and then to acknowledge all of us, the patriotic sons and daughters of Abam, who made themselves worthy vessels of honour unto the glory of our God.

Today, we also remember in a special way, our brothers and sisters, family members, friends and acquaintances who lost their lives owing to the structural weaknesses of the 70-year-old Omenuko bridge. While it is true that we have turned the corner, it is also fitting that we acknowledge the pain and misery several families went through in the years past owing to the failure of leadership. This occasion presents a special opportunity for us as a community to unite as one people in remembrance. It may also be an auspicious moment to make a firm declaration that the deceit and false political promises of yesteryears shall have no place in Abam or anywhere in the State ever again.

On this day, we remember in a very special way, our dear brother, father and mentor, servant of the Most High God, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai whose body would be laid to rest in a few weeks, who lost 2 of his children at Igwu River more than 40 years ago. We also offer our collective condolences to other families whose loved ones perished at different times in the river on account of the dilapidated Omenuko bridge over it, especially Mr Maxwell Uduma of Ohafia, his dear wife, Victoria, and their driver. We also remember and pray for the peaceful repose of the souls of the 17 students who perished on the same river in 2007 on their way to an examination centre.

The biggest burden any community can bear is insensitive leadership and the proof is the lived experiences of many of us. Think of the year-after-year losses our farmers had to live with owing to absence of means to move their produce to urban markets; for an agrarian community like Abam, nothing could be more frustrating.

How about the lost opportunities for many who could not go to school for reasons of poor access road or maybe the absence of quality teachers in the local schools? It was painful to listen to the experiences of many of us but what may not have been captured is that the burden of neglect went beyond Abam; from Ohafia to Arochukwu, Ihechiowa, Isu and several other clans in the two local government areas, no one was exempt from the misery of road infrastructure collapse. In the end, many of us went through multidimensional losses as the rich agricultural produce from Abam wasted, young people missed the trajectories of their destinies and our sons and daughters living outside the community were shut out, not by anyone, but for fear of unexpected twists and turns on the road or at the famous bridge. Today, we have turned the page, the nightmare is over, the siege has collapsed, the jinx is forever broken.

A new era of prosperity begins from this minute, right where the sun stands now. We have come to raise our voices as one people united by a common heritage, a shared destiny and joint aspiration for the future; we have elected to choose progress over stagnation, truth over deceit. The road and the bridge commissioned today will add to the growing list of successfully executed public infrastructure projects in this community and there is still more to come. From Ndi Ojiugwo to Ndi Ebe, Ndi Ememe to Ndi Oji, Atani to Etiti, Idima to Ndi Okereke, Ahuama to Ozu and Amuru, there are clear development footprints wherever you look. About 75% of the projects initiated by this administration in different parts of Abam have been successfully delivered and over the next 12 months, we shall also return to commission more.

One thing you can take for granted is that nothing will ever remain the same in the years to come. Again, the credit for the transformation belongs to all of you because like in every other part of the State, you held firmly to the conviction that our dear State did deserve better than what the old order offered. Abam is fast rising on the development ladder because you refused to accept the defeatist lie that the fault was in our stars. No. It is not; for everyman is the architect of his own destiny. Thankfully, you have proven that sufficiently in your choice of leaders.

Let me, as I begin to conclude, thank Ndi Abam for the immense contributions of your sons and daughters to every good thing happening around the State today. Thank you for producing quality leaders, men and women of great courage and wisdom, pathfinders and visionaries who will always put the interest of the community above personal considerations. As a government, we shall continue to prioritise merit and give deserving individuals the opportunity to be part of the Abia success story.

This State, as we promised in our manifesto, shall be great in our lifetime and on the evidence of what has happened over the last 32 months, we can only hope for the best in the years to come. At any rate, nothing should, however, be taken for granted. The turn-around happening today in Abam and across the State did not come by chance; they are products of relentless efforts by all of us to change the unfortunate trajectory our State took at a certain point; far removed from the vision of our fathers. The ordinary men and women in rural and urban communities, farmers, artisans, students, the professionals, businesspeople, entrepreneurs and our brethren in diaspora remain our biggest pillar of support.

What we have today is the product of a legitimate struggle by all of us who insisted that something had to give as we went into a make-or-mar election 3 years ago. We have spent every minute of the last 32 months working to justify the huge confidence reposed in us and I don’t think we have disappointed. Even then, we are encouraged to remain alert to the antics of those plotting to sabotage the gains recorded on multiple governance frontlines. Abia’s freedom and path to greatness is secured but as a wise man once said, the condition upon which God gave liberty to man is eternal vigilance. It then follows that as a people who have experienced the genuine fruits of development-oriented leadership, we now have a sacred mandate to defend with everything at our disposal, our right to freedom, prosperity and fulfilment. In the same vein, it is incumbent on us to resist with every fibre of our being, attempts by certain individuals and groups to return Abia to the old era of deceit in the name of politicking. Abia has seen the light and never again shall darkness cover our path. Here in Abam, the rivers of joy are flowing; nothing must block its path. For the sake of our children and those to tell and listen to our stories, may this light shine in perpetuity.

Thank you for listening and may God bless you all.

The above is the text of an address presented by Governor Alex C. Otti, OFR, on Friday, February 13, 2026 in Ozu Abam at an event to mark the commissioning of the New Omenuko Bridge and the 30-kilometre Ozu Abam-Arochukwu Road.