Arsenal Cruise Past Wigan to Book FA Cup Fifth Round Berth

Arsenal scored four goals in the opening 30 minutes as they cruised 4-0 past Wigan to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in six years.

The Premier League leaders dominated the League One strugglers from the outset and opened the scoring in the 11th minute.

Eberechi Eze picked up the ball near the halfway line and played a defence-splitting pass for Noni Madueke who finished confidently past Sam Tickle.

The hosts doubled their advantage seven minutes later, with Eze again providing an excellent assist – this time for Gabriel Martinelli to finish into the corner.

Arsenal extended their lead when Jack Hunt scored an unfortunate own goal as he tried a clearance after good work between Bukayo Saka and Madueke.

Saka was a late addition to the Gunners’ starting XI, after Riccardo Calafiori pulled out of the warm-up with an injury, and the England winger played in an unfamiliar central midfield role.

Saka’s midfield partner for the day, Christian Norgaard, set up Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal’s fourth, with the striker cleverly chipping over the onrushing Tickle.

Their devastating opening burst meant Arsenal became the first Premier League side to score four goals in the opening half-hour of an FA Cup match.

Wigan had a chance to net a consolation with one of their rare attacks but Kepa Arrizabalaga produced an excellent save to deny Joe Taylor, while substitute Viktor Gyokeres hit the post for the Gunners in the second half.

Arsenal had not reached the fifth round since 2020 – the last time they won this competition, in Mikel Arteta’s first season in charge, and their most recent trophy.

RESULTS

FA Cup

Birmingham 2-4 Leeds

(Leeds win shootouts)

Grimsby 0-1 Wolves

Oxford Utd 0-1 Sunderland

Stoke 1-2 Fulham

Arsenal 4-0 Wigan

NPFL

Barau1-0 Kun Khalifat

El-Kanemi 1-0 Plateau

Enyimba 0-1 Ikorodu

Remo 1-1 Abia

Rangers 2- 0 Wikki

Bayelsa 0-0 Insurance

Kwara 1- 1 Pillars

Katsina 1-0 Nasarawa

3SC 4-1 Wolves