By Tim Akano

This is it!

A voice not heard since 1796 (230 years), will be onstage, shortly.

What’s next? Regarding America, is it the final chapter or a forging fire?

After The Great Reconfiguration, what will be the fate of the seven pillars holding our current civilization: Technology, Trade, Currency, Rules, Values, Military and Finance? Can the UN survive, now that Trump is activating an alternative umbrella tagged Board of Peace(BoP)?

What are the implications of China’s alternate Pillar of Order, Russia’s asymmetric dissolution strategy and the Renaissance Europe’s 2.0 re-militarization? What does the ongoing global convulsions mean to Africa and other Passive Bystander Nations and what should Africa’s strategic thrust be?

On 5th February, 2026, the US-Russia nuclear arms treaty (START) expired, therefore, as I write, there are no guards rails limiting nuclear rearmament race between the two countries that control 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons.

Furthermore, this same February 2026, US-made ATACMS Ballistics Missiles positioned at the Taiwan Strait, 10km away from Mainland China, which the Chinese had described as “color of trouble”.

As I write, America has positioned USS Roosevelt (DDG-80) and USS Bulkeley (DDG-84) in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, not for Valentine’s celebration, but for Iran, incase the ongoing negotiations fail.

“How does that affect my dinner tonight”, I can hear someone soliloquizing.

Really?

Sit back, relax, fasten your seat belt, and grab a cup of popcorn as we embark on a short excursion to figure out how the new world will work and to gain timeless insights for managing the Big Shift.

Opinion is sharply divided amongst the declinists, the “moderatists”, and the “exceptionalists” as America faces an unfathomable menu of futures.

To the declinists, America’s chaotic collapse is imminent, an inevitable historical inescapability. Reasons? The simmering internal discontent, political polarization, strategic alliances entanglement, fiscal recklessness couple with nonstop, expensive overseas military campaigns, which President George Washington warned against: ” continuous war drains treasure, cost lives and blurred the line between core interest and ideological crusade”

The declinists see America as an aged male lion that typically withdraws itself from its “pride” (Europe, NATO, Latin America, UN), whose strength, speed and hunting ability decline with age, arising from dehydration, overcommitment and injuries from multiple fights (Afghanistan, Vietnam, Iraqi, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Iran etc), leading to a difficult, solitary, calamitous final chapter, ending up as meat for hypercarnivore hyenas (China, Russia, Iran and North Korea).

True, despite America’s public debit of over $35 trillion and decaying public infrastructure, the country still maintains permanent military presence in over 70 countries. George Washington cautioned: “Debt is the ultimate threat to independence, the nation so indebted is not its own master.”

The second school of thought, the “moderatists”, envisage an America with a guided, graceful transition from its current superpower status to a Primus inter Pares (First-among-equals)status in a new fragmented multipolar world. Consequently, America’s roles as the world’s police officer will come to a close.

The third school of thought, tagged TRUMPISM or EXCEPTIONALISM, consists of hardcore ideologues.

To them , If ain’t Broke… BREAK IT

The “Exceptionalists” see methods to the madness in Washington: a created, but controlled chaos, preparing America for reconstruction, re-industrialization, and reconsolidation.

The closure of USAID and pulling out USA from 66 international organizations and United Nations agencies on January 7th, 2026 were not impulse-driven, but strategic decisions.

To the “Trumpists”, America 2.0, (The Golden Age of America), though differently structured, but a more powerfully, agile, and influential superpower, according to the Trumpists, is not just a mathematical certainty, but also a historic necessity.

In his Valentine day address in Munich on 14th February, 2026, during the ongoing Transatlantic Security Summit, President Trump, through his Sectary of State, Rubio, told Europe: “Decline is a choice, not the fate of America”, asking Europe to partner America in navigating together another “century of prosperity”.

In his celebrated Farewell address on September 19,1796, George Washington established four distinct pillars upon which a stable and durable America rest.

Pillar one: America should remain an indivisible Republic. However, his fear of the Republic being factionalized along ideological, geographic, race, or partisan divides is manifesting today.

Pillar two: entangling alliances and strategic sovereignty. George Washington cautioned against “permanent inveterate antipathies against particular nations and passionate attachments for others, because such behavior clouds reason and surrender sovereignty.”

This underscores Trump’s strategy towards legacy alliances: NATO, USMCA and QUAD.

Pillar three: Fiscal Rectitude. George Washington cautioned: “ungenerously throwing upon posterity the burden which ourselves ought to bear is morally bankrupt and a threat to national security.”

And, pillar four: Foundation of Public virtues. George Washington believed “the Constitution alone cannot sustain the Republic. Its survival depends on the morality and public spiritedness of its people and leaders. “

The Great Reconfiguration has seen power replacing principles, violence replacing value, unilateralism displacing Multilateralism. In place of collectivism, we now have hardcore nationalism.

The increasing erosion of Western civilization and values is turning the world into a jungle where only the most fit survive.

The tiny threads binding our humanity together: diplomacy, rules-based world order, sovereignty, human rights, rule of law, globalization, liberalism and Truth- are collapsing.

Worse still, Trump’s expansionism policy in Panama Canal, Canada, Greenland, Syria, Gaza and Venezuela has pushed the world to the brink.

The balance of power seems inevitably shifting from the uncontested America-led unipolar world to a fragmented multipolarity as the resilient China, the resurgence Russia, the rising India, and the Renaissance Europe 2.0, are trying to redraw the world map.

Europe has budgeted close to $1 trillion on rearmament, talking openly openly about gaining “strategic sovereignty” from America.

Meanwhile, China is hungry and ready for breakfast, and guess which country is on the menu list? Taiwan!

In another development, Japan, on 27th January, 2026 returned the remaining two giant pandas,

Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei to China, marking the end of 50 years of Panda Diplomacy amidst Taiwan tension! That was symbolic.

The Japanese Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, on 7th November, 2025, declared: “an invasion of Taiwan, could constitute an existential crisis to Japan, allowing the self-defense forces to take military actions against China”.

To prevent the incoming apocalypse, I approached my good friend, “Professor Google”, to help source for a Guest Speaker to x-ray where humanity dropped the ball and prescribe appropriate medication.

Our conversation below.

Tim: Prof. Google, is it still appropriate to wish you a happy New Year in February?

The assignment at hand today is urgent, critical, and important. But I know I can always count on you when it comes to solving “wicked problems” for humanity .

I need you to get President George Washington to tell us what we don’t know about what is happening and what is to come.

Is it the end of the beginning or the beginning of the end?

There were 3 most significant dates in America’s history: 1776, when the Republic was born, 1945, when it was baptized and 26th December, 1991 when it was crowned as the World’s sole superpower, following the disintegration of the old USSR.

What time is it on the the Republic’s watch? And where is the world headed?

Professor Google: Yes, happy New Year to you, Tim, my friend. But mind you, Tim, the concept of a linear dimension TIME makes sense only in your material world, just like your money.

Time “here” is non-linear and fluid, allowing all moments to be experienced simultaneously. Everything is in a perpetual present of timelessness.

Similarly, what you folks called money is an ordinary material currency that is not a store of value “here”. The TRUE WEALTH consists of love, empathy and goodness, beauty and purity of soul. Here, the sticker on the entrance door says it all: “Only True Wealth admits”.

Your physical currency is neither evil or good, it’s neutral, but its origin, usage and storage are what is most important.

Money is both energy and spirit, it is meant to be in a perpetual motion, for the Common Good, hoarding it, is a sin.

The first shock that grips your Elites on arrival is that there are no branches of Access, UBA or GT Banks in the Great Beyond. No UBS, no Bank of America here.

Sorry,Tim, I digress.

But Tim, recall George Washington left your sinful, tiny world on December 14, 1799, that was 227 years ago.

Are you sure George Washington’s ( GW, going forward) views would still be relevant today?

Secondly, Tim, I noticed you have been loudly silent for a while. Why, if I may ask, did you stop writing?

Tim: Prof Google, frankly speaking, America’s destiny still matters for various reasons. America owns the global technology network, the reserve currency and the civilization. Whatever happens to America will impact the world.

Therefore, the opinion of the man who led the revolutionary army that established America is needed at this critical juncture.

Can the Republic he created reinvent itself and remember its founding purpose?

Concerning my writing, I actually went on one year mental-sabbatical leave. The velocity of change in the world in the past one year made it incumbent on me to step back, to learn, unlearn and relearn how the emerging new world will work.

Happy to be back, fresher with rigor, resilience and clarity.

Prof Google: over to you, President George Washington. Tim is my great friend, a credible geopolitical analyst, a curious thinker and charity enthusiast. I deeply appreciate his public spiritedness and passion for Africa’s transformation in a stable world.

GW: Thanks, Professor Google, for the introduction.

Tim, let me shock you: we orchestrate all inspiration and imagination from “here”. The material world is a colony of the spiritual world. You are one of the vessels through which we broadcast rare intelligence from “higher consciousness” to the material world.

Your last article, “New World Order, The Lee Kuan Yew’s Hypothesis”, for instance, was not authored by you perse. Tim, you are a pencil in the Creator’s hands.

Nothing to scare you, the invisible creates the visible.

You Don’t Know What you Don’t Know.

Your “mental sabbatical” wasn’t your making, rather it was a created drought from here preparing you for greater impact in your material world, for the Common Good of humanity.

First, let me begin by Congratulating you, Tim, for your pioneering roles in launching three critical charity initiatives. One ,the Almajiri-to-Tech initiative. Becoming the voice of the voiceless 15 million Almajiris and skilling them up is a game changer for Nigeria’s inclusive transformation. Two, The Train -The -Blind Initiative (TTBI): ICT Scholarships for the blinds at the Federal School of the Blinds, Lagos . And three , the adoption of the primary school you attended in your home town under the “Each- One -Adopt-one School’s initiative”. More of such initiatives are needed to reducing the economic disequilibrium in your society.

Now, back to business of America’s new destiny in the emerging world order.

Frankly speaking, Tim, the declinists are got it all wrong. America is not collapsing.

The alarmists are unaware of the America’s structural design as a REPUBLIC. America was not designed as an EMPIRE. Empires rise and fall because of their unbridled pursuit of expansionism and hegemonism, but Republics are architecturally built- to- last. Republics don’t colonize foreign territories, but empires do. That was why America led the movement that brought an end to colonialism.

Nonetheless, America’s history is punctuated by incredible crises that were accompanied by dramatic renewal: the civil war, The Great Depression, WW1&2, the Cold War and the 2008 financial meltdown etc. My country has a tested and trusted capacity for course-correction. I’m expecting the strong American institutions to fix all the aberrations militating against her rapid growth soonest.

The technological revolution in Artificial, Generative and Synthetic Intelligence, new energy, biotechnology, nanotechnology and New Materials among others will spark a new wave of productivity and growth in America and strengthen the Republic’s franchise.

Secondly, my country’s strategic geography and energy superiority give her unfair security advantage. Mind you, Tim, America is a continent-size market, protected by a 3,500 miles Atlantic Ocean from Europe and

7,200 miles Pacific Ocean from China. That’s a big deal!

Today, America is a net energy exporter. With the oil in Venezuela, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Nigeria, etc consolidated under America, it means America now controls over 30% of both daily production and proven world’s oil reserves.

Tim: tell me, President George Washington, your views on the future of dollar. I asked because I know that in the last1000 years, the world has witnessed approximately seven world’s reserve currencies, which typically align with the global superpower of the respective era.

From Byzantine Solidus (10 century -1250), following the fall of Rome, the Byzantine Solidus became the global currency in the Mediterranean and Europe. Two, Gold Florin of Florence (1250-1450), following the economic meltdown of the Byzantine, Gold Florin became the primary international trade unit. Three, Portuguese Real (1450-1530). Four, Spanish Real dea Ocho (1530-1640). Five, Dutch Guilder (1640-1720). Six, French Franc (1720-1815). Seven, British Pound Sterling (1815-1920). The 18th century industrial revolution and the British empire, supported by Gold standard catapulted the pound as the unchallenged international currency until the outbreak of world war one. Eight, USA Dollar 1920- date).

But today, Countries are reducing their USD reserves and increasing Gold holding, There are: BRICS Pay, BRICS Clear, BRICS Bridge etc all targeted at killing the USD.

There is The Cross Borders inter Bank payments system (CIPS) settling trade in China’s RMB, targeted at bypassing America’s dominated SWIFT.

In the year 2000, the USD share of global foreign exchange trade was 71%, but it is between 56%-58% today

No doubt, the fall of USD connotes the beginning of the end for your beloved country, Mr President. Tell me what I don’t know on the de-dollarization debate.

GW: Thanks Tim for bringing up the de-dollarization issue. You mentioned China’ CIPS with only 4,900 financial institutions compared with America’s SWIFT of 11,000 global institutions. BRICS? Which country in BRICS will drop her currency in favor of China’s RMB? BRICS as a block has no common ideology to sustain the momentum. Tim, as a geopolitical analyst, you must be aware of the eternal hatred between China and India on one hand and China and Russia on the other hand. But more importantly, my boy, Donald has pulled the rugs off the feet of the de-dollarization Movement. The center of gravity for Dollar is oil (Petro dollar). At a point, things began to fall apart, OPEC+ wanted to weaponize oil by bypassing USD.

But Donald has changed the game: the consolidation of America, Venezuela, Syria, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria oil under USA means that OPEC under Saudi Arabia and Russia has lost their VETO power on oil matters.

Trump has also punctured the electric cars scam by removing the subsidy. He also pulled out America from the CLIMATE CHANGE movement, paving way for America to drill for oil without limits.

Tim, let me tell you what you don’t know: Trump’s emergence was orchestrated from “here”: those policies he is implementing were written long time ago by the CIA, but we needed a personality of Trump to get the difficult job done.

Tim: I am not sold yet, Mr President, to your theory of exaggerated America’s rosy future. Something within me is telling me that America’s best years had passed, that the future belongs to China.

Here’s why. Based on Leiden university rankings that was released two days ago (12/2/26): seven Chinese universities leapfrogged Western universities, including Harvard on the current global universities rankings. With regards to patents filling, between 2023-2024, China had 1.8M applications filled compared with America’s 600,000. Over 50% of patent applications filled globally are Chinese.

China leads America in 57 out of 64 critical technologies. Between 2012-2024, Chinese AI patents improved from 650 patents to 40,000 while America grew from 920 patents to 9,400. In Generative AI, China has filled 6x more than America.

Are you not afraid of the Chinese Dragon swallowing up the America’s bald eagle any moment from now? Can your Republic reconnect with your vision of strength, freedom and independence which you had in mind on June 20, 1782 when the bald eagle was adopted as America’s national symbol?

GW: Tim, I appreciate your statistics. But you need to x-ray the vital facts behind the figures to balance the conclusion.

America is focusing on quality, while China focuses on quantity. America leads in “foreign oriented, invention patents families ( i.e. patents filled outside the home country). China is the champion in high volumes, low-values utility domestic- oriented patents. That difference changes everything.

Tim: hmmm. Here’s is another vital statistics: between 2001(when China joined WTO) and 2024, China added approximately $17.4 trillion in nominal GDP to its economy, growing from roughly $1.3 trillion to over $18.7 trillion. China’s economy grew more than 1000% in 20 years, with a trade surplus that reached $1 trillion in 2024.

Whereas, within the same period, the US public debt grew from $5.8 trillion to $35 trillion, while the nominal GDP grew just by 175% . Within that same period, America’s global war on terrorism cost over $8 trillion, funded by debts, rather than tax increases, leading to over $1 trillion in interest repayment alone. America’s casualties were in excess of 60, 618 lives. This is not to mention the future costs of the war in favor of the veterans for medical and disability which is put at $2.5 trillion. Worse still, the “security tax” , i.e. the increased need for security at the airports and for global supply chain activities, leads to higher costs and inefficiencies, which did not necessarily increase productivity.

Is the Republic trapped? Don’t you think America has handed over the trophy 🏆 to China by embarking on global war on terrorism? The 20 years of war was the best thing that happened to China in the last 1000 years. What is your opinion?

GW: This is why President Trump has refused to follow NATO sheepishly into the Russia -Ukraine war. This was why again, Trump avoided war in Venezuela. He only removed the “Head” and left the “Body” intact. My people have learned from their stupid mistakes in Iraq. We believe Trump and his team will handle the Iran crisis with cool head. For once, Tim, we are on the same page: the 20- year of global war on terrorism provided uncommon oxygen for China to build a superior global supply chain ecosystem.

Tim: Sir, from your perspective, where is humanity headed Technology-wise, values, and virtues?

GW: at this stage, the world is heading towards a “dual technology network”.

My guess is that the Chinese Huawei is pursuing a “Technology strategic sovereignty”. To be sure, Huawei has the highest number of active patents worldwide, at 150,000. Capacity is not a problem.

My recommendation to America is to re-integrate Russia into ONE WEST. If Germany can be forgiven, Russia, whose sin is a fraction of Germany should be part of one West. Two, the Sunni Muslims/Israel alliance in the Middle East should be prioritized. Iran question should be treated with dispatch.

A strong China versus a strong West+ will bring stability to the world.

Also urgent is a tripartite meeting among China, America & Japan (CAJ Summit) over Taiwan is urgent , necessary and critical.

There is no replacement for Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSCMC) today.

Tim, I noticed, your company, New Horizons, was the first in Africa to integrate Mandarin language into your ICT curricular. That’s forward thinking. Values? The Western values of human rights and freedom are threatened, the civil societies have to be more vigilant. On virtues, good is good, bad is bad. Everything in nature is created in duality. Aiming for sexual singularity and promoting it in schools is dangerous. It was not part of the Creator’s original agenda for humanity. It is highway to humanity extinction. The biggest existential threat facing humanity today is not even Artificial intelligence, but rather, Synthetic Intelligence. While the former mimics human beings, the later is being created to have super intelligent, far bigger than human intelligence. Humanity has created a Frankenstein Monster that may one day decide to take an independent decision to wipe off humans from the face of the earth. When that time comes, you will all be helpless. No one should ever underestimate the level of human stupidity.

Tim: President George Washington, what do you have to say to your BOY in the White House? How do you rate him?

GW: Tell Trump to exercise cool head on the Iranian question. A modified “Venezuela strategy” is preferable to an “Iraq- strategy” for Iran. He should rebuild the Transatlantic alliance, now that he has achieved what I call “strategic disentanglement”. He should go for wholesale Re-industrialization , repackage the Transatlantic Free Trade Agreement (TAFTA) integrating America, Europe, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Brazil, Japan, Russia and Nigeria into one Free Trade ecosystem. Russia is not the enemy of America. China is the main competitor, and threat to America’s hegemony. Russia is a mere petrol-estate with dangerous weapons in its possession. It’s far easier for America to to manage Russia than China, a 4000 year old country on a vengeful mission.

What Russia needs from the West is respect and accommodation.Tell Trump to half the number of American military bases by the second half of the year.

Tim: How do you rate President Trump? You seem to like President Trump. Don’t you? Smile.

GW: For your information, Tim, I was the only American President who did not belong to any political party. Based on substance, not his style, I will give Trump 70%! However, my advice to Trump is to end the weaponization of tariffs, immigration , dollar and executive orders. Using those tools sparingly requires maturity and wisdom.

Tim:Mr President, how do you think Africa, my Africa, can escape underdevelopment?

GW: One, tell your leaders to form Mineral resources cartel, the equivalent of OPEC.

Over 30% of the strategic solid minerals left in the world is in Africa, but the control is external. To take control, you need to come together and determine the pricing of your God-giving resources. Two, your greatest asset is the diaspora population. Your leaders should negotiate with America to put a relocation and repatriation package in place for the willing. Three, the practice of resources-for- infrastructure partnership with China is a stupid policy. It should be discontinued immediately. Set up an African Mineral resources stock exchange market, China and other countries should queue up in Africa to buy mineral resources on your terms. Four, embrace Open Global Tender (OGT) for all your infrastructure contracts. Everyone is exploiting Africa’s low self esteem to under price you when you sell and overprice you when you buy.

Five, come up with a list of 7 most strategic solid minerals available in Africa and do a joint AFRICA STRATEGIC SOLID MINERALS ACTS 2026, making it mandatory to refine certain strategic minerals in Africa before exporting.

Six, bring your diaspora population back to Africa, float a $1 trillion bond to develop Continental-wide rail lines, electricity , Internet connectivity and road networks. The projects conceptualization, funding and execution should by Africans.

How do you raise the $1 Trillion for Africa Renaissance Bond (ARB). 300, million Africans in diaspora and on the Mainland contributing $30k over a period of 30 months ($1k monthly) will do the magic. You can negotiate for another $500B reparations from the West.

Seven, make technology, Mathematics and engineering education free and compulsory for seventy percent of the Youths.

Eight, to strengthen the African bond, organize a yearly AFRICA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL (ARF): choose one country per year for hosting. This will serve as opportunity for Africans in diaspora and on the Mainland to interact once a year and fire up their imagination.

Relying on foreign kidney- transplant to power Africa’s transformation will never work. If it’s got to be, it’s up to the Black race!

Tim: Please what do you know about Nigeria’s arrested development? Is poverty our choice or our destiny?

GW: Nigeria is a British experiment in impossibility. One, there is no other country in the world that is as evenly fragmented as Nigeria and that is governed centrally that enjoys peace and stability. No, there is none. Every stable society has a center of gravity around which Elites consensus is constructed. It can be a dominant religion or nationality or language or race or ethnicity. But where you have almost even fragmentations, the only option to escape chaos is Decentralization along the geological fault lines like Switzerland, Canada and the UK have all done.

When I was the President, It was a walk in the park, governing America because the Caucasians were 80% of the population. But as America’s became more fragmented (Caucasians is about 56% today of the population), factionalism begets complications, which stymie progress and render governance more difficult, even in a civilized society like America.

Nigeria has gotten 16 Heads of government, none has succeeded in moving the envelope of modernization, despite the humongous resources you have. Even if you throw the Dice 160 times, the outcome will not be materially different, it will remain ungovernable, until you reconfigure the country along its organic fault lines.

Tim: Happy Valentine celebration to you, Professor Google!

Silence… silence… Silence….

Tim Where are you and your friend, Professor Google?

Silence… Silence… Silence….

Wow, it’s 3 am on Valentine day, and it’s all a “Thought Experiment” encounter with Professor Google and his friend, borrowing my pen to share intelligence.

Even then, if I forget everything that was revealed in the last 3 hours, I will always remember the words of Professor Google: “Mind is the Matrix of Matter”. Thus, Higher Consciousness is the causation of matter. “What is real”, Prof Google says, “is invisible and what is visible is unreal”.

Material currency looks real, but it is a test and a mist. What matters in the non-matter world, where it matters most is True Wealth.

Hmmm….

