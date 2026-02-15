Tributes as Veteran Journalist, Dan Agbese is Laid to Rest in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

The remains of the former Editor-in-Chief of Newswatch magazine and former General Manager of Radio Benue, Chief Dan Agbese, was laid to rest yesterday in his hometown, Apa-Agila, in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.

The funeral service was marked by heartfelt grieve and tributes as family, friends, and dignitaries gathered to honour his legacy.

In a moving funeral oration, Benue State Deputy Governor, Dr. Sam Ode, described Chief Agbese as a seasoned journalist and a distinguished son of Benue who left behind a legacy that would continue to inspire generations.

The Deputy Governor emphasised that Agbese’s relentless pursuit of truth, integrity, and professionalism had significantly shaped Nigerian journalism.

Ode further disclosed that the Benue State Executive Council had unanimously renamed the Benue Printing and Publishing House as the Dan Agbese Printing and Publishing Corporation in honour of his invaluable contributions to the state and the nation.

He expressed heartfelt sympathy to the immediate family of the deceased, praying that God grant his soul eternal rest.

During the service at Saint Rose Venerini Catholic Church in Apa-Agila, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo, Most Reverend Michael Apochi, delivered a homily urging Christians to remain truthful and to submit themselves fully to Jesus Christ, promising eternal life for those who do so at the time of their departure from this world.

He said Agbese’s legacy as a trailblazer in Nigerian journalism and a proud son of Benue will forever be remembered.

Speaking during the valedictory session, the Chairman of Benue State Council, Comrade Bemdo Ugber, said Agbese was not just a journalists, “he was an institution where many were schooled in their journalism career.

“We gather in a solemn valedictory session, united by grief yet strengthened by gratitude, as we honour a towering figure in Nigerian journalism and a distinguished son of Benue soil, late Chief Dan Ochima Agbese.”

Going back memory lane, the NUJ Chairman traced his remarkable service as Director General of Radio Benue to his impactful role as Director in the Ministry of Information, “he exemplified professionalism, discipline and visionary leadership. From what I heard and read about him, in every office he held, he elevated standards and inspired excellence.

“As Co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Chief Agbese redefined investigative journalism in Nigeria. He stood at the forefront of a media revolution that shaped national discourse and strengthened democratic ideals.

“His pen was fearless, his voice measured but firm and his convictions anchored on truth and justice,” he said.

According to him, late Agbese belongs to an era when journalism demanded courage, “Chief Dan Agbese belonged to that rare generation of journalists whose credibility could not be questioned and whose integrity could not be compromised.

“He believed that journalism was not merely a profession, but a sacred responsibility, a call to serve society with facts, fairness and fearless patriotism.”

Ugber pointed out that in Benue State, late Agbese was more than a national icon, “he is our pride, a distinguished elder statesman and a worthy ambassador of our land.

“He carried the name of Benue with dignity across Nigeria and beyond. His achievements reminded us that from our soil can emerge greatness that commands global respect.”

To his family, the NUJ Chairman said, “you did not just share him with Benue State; you shared him with the nation. His life was impactful.”