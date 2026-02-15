 Shettima Attends 39th AU Summit as Burundi’s President Takes Over as New Chairman

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday joined other African leaders and beyond at the opening of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This is just as the President of the Republic of Burundi, Evariste Ndayishimiye, has assumed the role of Chairman of the African Union for 2026, succeeding President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola.

No fewer than 49 heads of state and government, leaders of global and regional bodies, and development partners attended the opening session, including the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres; Heads of State and Government of member states, and the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, among others.

In his welcome address at the summit, which had the theme “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063,” Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali emphasized the need for African leaders to be unanimous in their resolve to champion the continent’s socio-economic transformation.

According to him, Ethiopia, under his leadership, is making significant strides through investments in smart agriculture and climate-friendly energy projects and is on track to deliver a sustainable future for its rapidly growing population, currently over 130 million.

On his part, UN Secretary-General Guterres expressed the African Union’s support and solidarity with the global body, describing the partnership with Africa as “always the unwavering, decisive support of the African Group in the UN on issue after issue, initiative after initiative, in the shared struggle for justice and equality.”

“Your solidarity has not only strengthened our efforts; it has moved me deeply, and I will never forget it. From day one of my mandate, we forged a UN partnership with the African Union rooted in respect, constant dialogue, and unwavering solidarity. Over the last decade, our cooperation has reached new heights,” he added.

The UN scribe, who spoke on a wide range of issues, urged African leaders to strengthen their commitment to the United Nations’ ideals, assuring them that, under his watch, the global body will continue to prioritise Africa’s progress towards peace, security, and sustainable development.

Also speaking, the outgoing Chairperson of the African Union, President Lourenço of Angola, gave a scorecard of his stewardship as Chairman of the continental body.

He outlined the agenda for the gathering, identifying water and sanitation, climate change, and peace and security as key priorities for leaders and other stakeholders at the summit.

Lourenco said the AU, under his leadership and with the cooperation of member states, made significant progress in advancing inclusive growth, the provision of critical infrastructure, and human capital development, among other areas.

In resource mobilisation for Africa’s economic and social transformation in line with the Agenda 2063, the Chairperson said, the African Union, through several interventions and initiatives, has shown and will continue to demonstrate its commitment towards mobilising resources to finance critical development projects across the continent.

He added that issues related to promoting security and peace across Africa have been at the heart of leaders’ activities and programmes over the past year. He assured that the AU will continue to take action to improve peace and security in conflict zones across the continent.

Lourenço also stressed the need for the AU to strengthen its security and conflict-resolution mechanisms in Africa to effectively address emerging challenges that threaten peace and the lives and livelihoods of people across the continent.

In addition to remarks from leaders representing regional blocs and development partners at the meeting, the plenary witnessed the assumption of office by the new Chairperson of the African Union, President Ndayishimiye of the Republic of Burundi.