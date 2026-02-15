Nigeria Backs AU’s Institutional Reforms On Peace, Security, Others

* Tinubu assures regional body of nation’s commitment to implementation of reforms

* Lauds decision to bring Gabon, Guinea back into union’s fold

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Nigeria has endorsed the proposed institutional reforms in the African Union (AU), with a focus on peace and security governance, strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring stronger cooperation with international financial institutions and the private sector.

The country also aligned with planned restructurings aimed at boosting domestic and regional resource mobilisation for affordable development financing and the adoption of a continental framework on reducing inequality built on credible data, social protection, productive jobs and inclusive industrial policies, among others.

Nigeria’s position was presented at the weekend by President Bola Tinubu through Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who represented him at the closed session of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Shettima’s submissions on behalf of the president followed the presentation of the report on the thematic agenda items of the AU, comprising peace and security; integration and sustainable development, and Africa’s voice, among other areas.

On combating transnational organised crimes and boosting the continent’s blue economy, the vice-president commended the Peace and Security Council for endorsing the Combined Maritime Task Force for the Gulf of Guinea as a standby force capable of providing rapid and coordinated maritime security responses across the region.

Shettima pledged Nigeria’s commitment to the implementation of its part of the agreement in the establishment of the force, as well as the strengthening of the African Union Standby Force.

According to him, “The proliferation of small arms and light weapons remain the greatest causes of armed conflict and violent extremism in our region. This is why our union must refocus its attention on curbing these trends.

“As the host of the headquarters of this taskforce, Nigeria will provide the necessary infrastructure including office facilities, ships, helicopters as well as temporary staff to ensure that the force remains effective. We remain committed to the full implementation of our own part of the agreement.”

Noting Nigeria’s stand on the review of the criteria for membership of the Peace and Security Council, the vice-president said the nation associates “with the innovative proposal for the inclusion of a clause in relation to criteria for membership of the Peace and Security Council”.

“As envisaged in Article 5 of the protocol establishing the Peace and Security Council, we also support the inclusion of modalities for cooperation between the African Union and its regional economic commissions and regional mechanism.

“It is our view that this is necessary to ensure predictability and effectiveness in our peace and security governance. We also agree on the imperative to strengthen coordination between the peace and the security council and the C-10 committee (Committee of 10 Heads of State and Government on the Reform of the United Nations Security Council), particularly at the ambassadorial level,” he added.

On democracy, Shettima announced Nigeria’s support for reforms proposed for strengthening democratic institutions in Africa, while commending “AU’s efforts to address unconstitutional change of government and wish to underscore the imperative for good governance”.

He also announced President Tinubu and Nigeria’s endorsement of the AU’s decision to lift the suspension of the participation of Gabon and Guinea in the union’s activities.

“Nigeria welcomes Gabon and Guinea back to our union after the completion of their political transitions. We call on other countries with protracted political transitions to follow the approach to return to the fold,” the vice-president declared.

On critical minerals and the industrial value chain, Shettima reiterated Nigeria’s position that “Africa’s mineral resources are strategic assets that should drive industrialization and structural transformation”, emphasizing the need for coordinated continental approaches to ensure that mineral extraction supports local processing, manufacturing and technology development.

He further stressed that regular briefings by African mining ministers should be encouraged to promote accountability and transparency, noting that: “Nigeria welcomes the G20 Ubuntu approaches on food security and supports responsible private sector participation across agricultural value chains.

“Nigeria calls for greater investment in storage, logistics, research, climate resilience agriculture and support for smallholder farmers, particularly women and the youth, as well as reaffirms its commitment towards advancing Africa’s food systems transformation,” the vice-president further stated.