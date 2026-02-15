NiDCOM Repatriates 13 Nigerians Rescued from Traffickers in Ghana

* Raises the alarm over irregular migration

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has facilitated the return of 13 Nigerians rescued from a human trafficking syndicate in Ghana, in what officials describe as another stark reminder of the growing dangers facing citizens lured abroad with false promises.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, praised the swift intervention of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana for coordinating the rescue and repatriation of the victims.

She said the successful operation underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting Nigerians wherever they may be.

The returnees, comprising 11 adults and two infants aged just four weeks and 16 months, were received in Lagos by the commission’s Head of Operations on behalf of the chairman.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the commission, AbdurRahman Balogun, the initial assessments revealed that some of the women and their children are battling serious health challenges and are currently undergoing medical treatment, alongside psychological support to address trauma experienced during their ordeal.

Dabiri-Erewa expressed appreciation to Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for her consistent support in providing transportation and other critical logistics for rescue missions.

She described such backing as vital in ensuring that vulnerable Nigerians are brought home safely and reintegrated with dignity.

As part of standard reintegration procedures, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) conducted profiling and documentation of the victims, while NiDCOM coordinated logistical arrangements to facilitate their onward movement to their respective states.

The repatriation exercise was led by the Acting Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Moses Adeoye, working closely with relevant stakeholders and partner agencies to dismantle the trafficking network involved.

While welcoming the victims home, Dabiri-Erewa warned young Nigerians against falling prey to dubious recruitment agents and unverified overseas job offers, adding that irregular migration continues to expose many to exploitation, abuse and life-threatening conditions.

She reaffirmed NiDCOM’s resolve to strengthen collaboration with diplomatic missions, security agencies and civil society partners to combat human trafficking and provide timely intervention for citizens in distress abroad.