N’Delta Coalition Demands Investigation of El-Rufai Over Phone Tapping Allegation

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A coalition of Niger Delta groups has warned that any breach of National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu’s communication channels could undermine intelligence coordination and threaten national stability.

The coalition therefore urged President Bola Tinubu to order an immediate investigation into former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai over comments suggesting a breach of national security.

According to the coalition, El-Rufai disclosed during a national television interview that an individual tapped the NSA’s phone that enabled him to listen to private conversations.

The groups described the statement as “deeply troubling” and “a direct assault on the integrity of Nigeria’s security architecture”.

They argued that if such interception occurred, it would amount to a serious criminal offence under Nigerian law, given the highly sensitive role of the Office of the National Security Adviser in coordinating intelligence and safeguarding the nation against internal and external threats.

A joint statement issued Sunday by Ifeanyi Blackson, Abbey Georgewill, Ediri Tare Ogheneovo, Nsika Okon Moses, Toritseju Menetie and Akintoye Prince, called for El-Rufai’s arrest and a comprehensive probe by security agencies.

Blackson said the alleged admission, if verified, represented “a grave violation of national security protocols” and called for El-Rufai to be immediately invited for questioning by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Georgewill stressed that no political ambition should override the sanctity of Nigeria’s intelligence institutions and urged the Federal Government to act decisively to reassure citizens that the nation’s security framework remained intact.

Ogheneovo described the development as “an alarming revelation,” insisting that any unauthorized interception of the NSA’s communication must attract swift legal consequences, regardless of status or influence.

Moses warned that the issue transcends partisan politics and cautioned that failure to investigate could set a dangerous precedent where sensitive state communications are treated casually.

Menetie called for transparency in the investigative process, stressing that Nigerians deserve clarity on whether such a breach occurred and who was responsible.

While Prince urged President Tinubu to demonstrate zero tolerance for any action capable of undermining national security institutions, stressing that accountability was essential to preserving public trust.

The coalition further called on security agencies, including the DSS and other relevant authorities, to launch a full-scale and independent investigation.

They insisted El-Rufai should provide detailed clarification, including the identity of the individual who allegedly carried out the phone interception and the circumstances under which the information was obtained.