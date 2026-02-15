 Kannywood Actress Jailed for Naira Abuse in Kano

A Federal High Court in Kano has sentenced Kannywood actress, Saadatu Mohammed Inuwa, better known as Samha, to six months imprisonment for abusing and mutilating Nigerian currency.

Justice S.M. Shuaibu delivered the judgment after the actress pleaded guilty to a one-count charge brought against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charge stated that Inuwa, sometime in 2022, tampered with a ₦1,000 note by soiling it with her nose, an act contrary to Section 21 (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007.

Prosecuting counsel, Musa Isah, reviewed the facts of the case and urged the court to convict the actress.

In her plea, Inuwa begged the court for leniency, saying she was a first-time offender and had shown remorse.

In his ruling, Justice Shuaibu convicted her and sentenced her to six months imprisonment with an option of a N200,000 fine.

She later paid the fine and has since been set free.