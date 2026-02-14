With 371 Days to Presidential Election, Here Are the Contenders, Pretenders

*PDP, ADC express readiness as INEC fixes Feb. 20 for 2027 presidential, N’Assembly elections

*Opposition parties task electoral umpire on free, credible election

*Commission to consult over Ramadan concerns

*CVR hits 884,737 nationwide

With just 371 days to the 2027 presidential election, the political battlefield is already taking shape, with familiar heavyweights and ambitious newcomers positioning for the nation’s highest office.

This is as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday fixed February 20, 2027, for the presidential election and National Assembly elections.

But following concerns raised by some stakeholders, including former Vice President and a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, that the election timetable falls within the Muslim fasting period of Ramadan, the Commission assured that it was currently undertaking consultations and may, “where necessary, seek appropriate legislative intervention to address the concerns raised, while ensuring that any adjustment remains consistent with constitutional and statutory requirements.”

Owing to the announcement by the Commission, the 2027 race is beginning to reveal who is prepared for power and who is merely posturing, from serious contenders with structures and strategy to pretenders testing the waters.

While the various political parties have yet to hold their primary elections to determine their flagbearers, here are the likely contenders and pretenders for now, with more expected to emerge in the coming days:



CONTENDERS



President Bola Tinubu – Harvest of Endorsements

The President is in pole position to emerge as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), buoyed by a gale of endorsements for his candidacy. He has received backing from the various organs of the APC, governors, National Assembly members, and state assembly members, while numerous support groups for the President continue to spring up almost daily.



Peter Obi – Has a Big Battle Ahead for ADC Ticket

A two-term former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, took the political scene by storm when he contested alongside President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in 2023. He, however, came third, securing a total of 6,101,533 votes on the platform of the Labour Party (LP). Obi has since defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), where he faces political heavyweights such as Atiku and Rotimi Amaechi as he seeks to emerge as the ADC’s presidential candidate.



Atiku Abubakar – Will He Be Lucky This Time?

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who has earned the moniker of Nigeria’s veteran presidential election contestant, will turn 80 next year. Political commentators are asking whether he will be lucky this time if he secures the ADC ticket, as he has publicly declared his intention to contest. He has contested unsuccessfully for the President of Nigeria at six different election cycles: 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023. Atiku’s closest chance to become president was in 2019 and 2023. He came to a close second in 2023 with a total of 6,984,520 votes behind the incumbent President Tinubu, who scored 8,794,726 votes, the lowest in contemporary history that any president ever polled.



Chibuike Amaechi – Resilient and Strategically Mobilising

A former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, two-term governor of Rivers State, and former Minister of Transportation for eight years, Rotimi Amaechi, now an ADC chieftain, has declared his intention to contest the presidential election. Like others, his first hurdle is to secure his party’s ticket, where he will compete with the likes of Atiku and Obi. Amaechi previously contested the APC’s June 2022 presidential primary, finishing second behind President Tinubu.



Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim – Standing With A Divided PDP

Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim appears to be the only presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The first task he has is how to unite a PDP that is divided, with two factions fighting for control of the party. Olawepo-Hashim is a veteran of Nigeria’s pro-democracy activist.



PRETENDERS



Emeka Nwajiuba – Journey to Nowhere

A former Minister of State for Education under the late President Muhammadu Buhari, Emeka Nwajiuba, recently declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the ADC. Nwajiuba, a two term member of the House of Representatives, said Nigeria’s current challenges require leadership capable of producing sound policies, effective negotiation and strong grassroots political engagement. He had contested the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the APC but did not scale through the party’s primaries and is unlikely to also emerge this time around.



Hamza Al-Mustapha – Still Lacking National Appeal

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), a former Chief Security Officer to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has formally declared his intention to run for president in the 2027 general elections under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Al-Mustapha had emphasised his readiness to serve the country with integrity and a renewed vision aimed at rebuilding the nation.



Adewole Adebayo – Regionally Constrained Ambition

Although he has not officially declared his intention, Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is gearing up to contest again in 2027. But a major setback he will face is that he is from the south-west, same region with the current President.



INEC Fixes February 20, 2027 for Presidential, National Assembly Elections

INEC has fixed February 20, 2027 for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan spoke on the timeline while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, where the commission formally released the notice of election, timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election.

He recalled that for some time now, the issue about the notice of election has been a subject of speculation, adding that some people have even taken over the role of INEC by announcing their own date and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election.



Amupitan said this was sharply countered by INEC as it was greatly misleading and orchestrated by detractors.

He further recalled that at the Stakeholders’ meetings held last week, he informed participants that the Commission was watching with keen interest, the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act, 2022, at the National Assembly.

Amupitan stressed that the electoral body recognised the critical need for timely action to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of the electoral processes.

The INEC boss noted that it was imperative that the Commission acts swiftly to address any challenges arising from any delay that may result in logistical failure.



He stressed that by virtue of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the tenure of the President, Vice President, Governors and Deputy Governors of States of the Federation, except Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo, and Osun States) would expire on the 28th day of May, 2027; while membership of the National and State Assemblies would stand dissolved on the 8th day of June, 2027.



Amupitan added that pursuant to Sections 76(2), 116 (2), 132 (2) and 178 (2) of the 1999 Constitution, elections to the said offices shall hold not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of office of` the last holder of that office.

He pointed out that this action was taken pursuant to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended and section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which mandates the Commission to publish the notice of election not later than 360 days before the date appointed for the election.



The chairman emphasised that the 2027 general election would hold nationwide for the following offices: President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Governors and Deputy Governors of the States of the Federation (except Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo, and Osun States); Members of the Senate; Members of the House of Representatives; and Members of the State Houses of Assembly.



Amupitan stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred on the Commission by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022 and of all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the Commission hereby sets in motion the electoral process for the 2027 general election and fixes the date for the 2027 general election as follows: “Presidential and National Assembly- 20th February 2027; Governorship and State Houses of Assembly – 6th March 2027.



“The detailed Timetable and Schedule of Activities have been uploaded to the Commission’s official website and circulated to all registered political parties and relevant stakeholders.

“All the 36 Resident Electoral Commissioners and that of the FCT are directed to publish this Notice in each constituency in respect of which an election is to be held.

“These dates reflect our commitment to ensuring that our electoral processes are transparent, credible, and adhere to the provisions of our laws.



“In accordance with the approved Timetable and Schedule of Activities: Party primaries will be conducted within the statutory period stipulated by law.

“Submission of nomination forms by political parties will commence and close within the designated window as provided in the Schedule. Campaigns by political parties shall commence on the date specified by law and end 24 hours before Election Day.”

Amupitan acknowledged that the current Electoral Amendment Bill was pending before the National Assembly, adding that the proposed legislation has sparked important discussions and concerns among various stakeholders.



He said the commission recognised the necessity of enhancing the electoral framework to ensure that it meets the ever-evolving needs of the society and reflects aspirations for free, fair, and credible elections.



Amupitan stated: “It is imperative to note that while we are eager to adopt any amendments that may strengthen our electoral processes, we must also act in accordance with the existing provisions of the Electoral Act.



“As an independent electoral body, we are committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that our actions are guided by the established legal framework.



“The timely announcement of the election date is a critical step in this process, allowing our stakeholders—political parties, civil society organisations, and the electorate—to prepare adequately for the elections.”



The chairman noted that INEC remained dedicated to engaging with all stakeholders to foster a transparent dialogue regarding the proposed amendments.



He said the commission believed that collaboration and open communication are essential in shaping an electoral system that serves the interests of all Nigerians.



The commission however urged political parties to strictly adhere to the timelines, saying the Commission would not hesitate to enforce compliance with the law.







He also called on political parties to conduct peaceful and credible primaries, shun violence and inflammatory rhetoric, and to uphold internal democracy.



The INEC chairman appealed to candidates, supporters, and the electorate to conduct themselves peacefully throughout the electoral cycle.



Amupitan said the Commission remained committed to deepening the deployment of technology to enhance transparency in the electoral process, ensuring the continuous cleaning and updating of the national register of voters; and strengthening engagement with security agencies to guarantee peaceful elections.



Meanwhile, the completed online and physical registration for the second phase of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise as at February 6 showed that 884,737 eligible Nigerians have so far registered.



However, the electoral body said this is a preliminary figure pending data clean up during the claims and objections by the citizens followed by the deployment of the Automatic Biometric Identification System (ABIS).



The commission revealed that the completed online registration was 463,312, whereas the completed physical registration was 421,425.





INEC to Consults over Ramadan Concerns

Following concerns raised by some stakeholders, including former Vice President and a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, that the election timetable falls within the Muslim fasting period of Ramadan, the Commission stated that it was currently undertaking consultations and may, “where necessary, seek appropriate legislative intervention to address the concerns raised, while ensuring that any adjustment remains consistent with constitutional and statutory requirements.”

Concerns had arisen from some Nigerians, especially Muslims, over the date of the general election, as they noted it falls within the holy month of Ramadan. They emphasised that the physical demands of fasting may impact voter turnout, logistical, observers and electoral officers’ efficiency.

In a post on his official X handle yesterday, Atiku had noted that the proposed date falls “squarely within the Ramadan period (February 7 – March 8, 2027), a sacred season of fasting, reflection, and spiritual devotion for millions of Nigerian Muslims.”

He added, “Elections are not mere administrative rituals; they are national exercises that demand maximum participation, physical endurance, and collective focus.

“Fixing such a critical civic exercise in the middle of a major religious observance reflects poor judgment and a troubling lack of sensitivity to the nation’s socio-religious realities.

“In a diverse country like Nigeria, inclusive planning is not optional, it is fundamental. Something as basic as choosing a broadly acceptable date should not be mishandled. It speaks to competence, foresight, and respect for citizens.

“If INEC struggles with getting a simple matter of timing right, Nigerians are justified in asking: what assurance do we have that it will competently deliver free, fair, and credible elections in 2027?”

However, INEC in a statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, said the timetable was developed in strict compliance with the timelines contained in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, and the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, 2022.

Haruna stated that the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, in effect since 2019, fixed the dates elections are to be held.

He quoted paragraph two of the regulation as stating: “Election to the office of President and Vice President, as well as National Assembly, shall hold on the third Saturday of February of any general election year, while election to the office of Governor and Deputy Governor and the State Houses of Assembly shall hold two (2) weeks thereafter.”

He said, “Accordingly, and in faithful observance of these extant legal and regulatory provisions, the Commission fixed Saturday, February 20, 2027, for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections and Saturday, March 6, 2027, for the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections.

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Commission has taken due notice of concerns expressed by stakeholders regarding the coincidence of the scheduled dates with certain nationally recognised holidays and observances.

“The Commission wishes to assure the public that it remains sensitive to all legitimate concerns that may impact electoral participation and the overall conduct of elections.”

He stressed that, in view of the developments, “the Commission is currently undertaking consultations and may, where necessary, seek appropriate legislative intervention to address the concerns raised, while ensuring that any adjustment remains consistent with constitutional and statutory requirements.

“INEC reiterates its unwavering commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and the credible conduct of the 2027 General Election. The public will be duly informed of any further developments.”



PDP, ADC Express Readiness



Following the release of the timetable, political parties have agreed to work by the timeline and adhere strictly to the guidelines provided the electoral umpire is ready to conduct a free and fair polls.



Also, the Northern Elders’ Forum commended INEC for the timely release of the timetable, saying it was a demonstration of their willingness to conduct free and fair polls.



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said as a political party , that it was ready for the Presidential and National Assembly elections, provided the election management body is ready to conduct a free and credible election.



In an interview with THISDAY, a factional National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ini Emeombong said the release of the presidential election and the National Assembly election is one thing, but the commission must assure Nigerians that it must ensure a credible election.



According to Emeombong, ” When INEC is ready, we are ready. What matters most is for the commission to assure Nigerians that it will deliver a credible election at the end of the day. So, answer your question, if INEC says that we are ready, we in the PDP are ready.”



Also, the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi said the party has no objection to the Presidential and National Assembly elections guidelines.



Also, the National Caretaker Working Committee of the PDP loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike said it has acknowledged the release of the notice of election timetable by INEC.



Factional National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, said, ”In the light of this development, the Party reassures its members, particularly those aspiring to contest elective offices that all internal party disputes and pending litigations involving the Party are being diligently pursued and are expected to be conclusively resolved well ahead of the window provided for political parties to conduct their primaries.”











NEF Commends INEC



The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said that the timely release of the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election showed INEC’s commitment to an orderly and transparent electoral process.



NEF Director of NGOs/ CSOs, Suleiman Abdul-Azeez, told THISDAY that the release of the election timetable was a critical milestone in the electoral process, marking the beginning of a countdown to one of the most consequential events in Nigerian democracy.



His words: “It establishes a clear framework for political parties, candidates, and voters alike, delineating key dates for primaries, campaigns, and the election itself.



“By providing this structure, INEC not only fosters transparency but also encourages political engagement among citizens, who are empowered to participate actively in the democratic process.



“The timely release of the timetable signals INEC’s commitment to an orderly and transparent electoral process. It allows for the establishment of a timeline that can be scrutinized by civil society organisations, media, and the electorate, ensuring that all stakeholders can hold the commission accountable for its actions leading up to the elections.”



Abdul-Azeez added that one of the most pressing expectations was the level of political engagement among the electorate, saying the timetable serves as a call to action for citizens to become informed and involved in the political process.



On his part, Legislative Expert and Public Affairs Analyst, Akinloye Oyeniyi described the release of the time table and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election as a welcome development.



However, he said, Nigerians should now have in mind that having commenced the process with the extant constitutional Electoral Act provisions, the chances of executing the said elections with the ongoing Constitution and or Electoral Act amendments is now strictly narrower if there is any at all.



Oyeniyi stated: “So, the only expectation would be some differences from the 2023 election that would be occasioned by personal reforms the Commission under Professor Amupitan would be introducing.







“Firstly, the Commission has commenced the process with Sections 78, 116, 32 and 178 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, and these are the Sections undergoing amendments to remove the determination of election timeline from the constitution to the Electoral Act.



“So, as it is, the 185 days being proposed in the Electoral Act Bill 2026 is no longer tenable but the extant 150 days.



“Secondly, political parties will have to adhere to the extant 180 days to submit the list of their candidates to the Commission instead of the 210 days being proposed in the section 29(1) of the Electoral Act Bill 2026.”



Similarly, the Communication Manager, Nigerian Women Trust Fund, Ms. Ayo Agbabiaka, insisted that the electronic voting system should be guaranteed in this election and beyond.