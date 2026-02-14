We’ll Align Port Operations with National Economic Objectives, NPA Director Assures Nigerians

The Executive Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, (NPA), Engr. Olalekan Badmus, has assured that the Nigerian Ports Authority, would reaffirm its commitment to aligning port operations with national economic objectives.

He also posited that strengthening infrastructure efficiency, enhancing maritime security and ensuring value-driven utilisation of public resources will be its priority.

Badmus stated this while speaking with THISDAY on the outcome of a the one-day public hearing and interactive session on the 2026 Appropriation Bill, organised by the Senate Committee on Appropriation, under the leadership of the Distinguished Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola.

The theme of the session; according to Badmus ‘From Budget to Impact: Strengthening Macroeconomic Stability, Accelerating Infrastructure Delivery and Improving Security through Fiscal Discipline, Tax Reforms and Effective Implementation of the 2026 Budget’ speaks directly to the responsibilities. He said the authority will bear as public institutions in translating fiscal plans into measurable national outcomes.

According to him, “It is no gainsaying that fiscal discipline is a crucial anchor to Nigeria’s macroeconomic stability.”

He noted further that “At the Nigerian Ports Authority, we reaffirmed our commitment to aligning port operations with national economic objectives, strengthening infrastructure efficiency, enhancing maritime security and ensuring value-driven utilisation of public resources.”

He remarked that engagements such as this reinforce the importance of collaboration between the legislature and implementing agencies in delivering a budget that actualises the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for all Nigerians.

He commended the Senate Committee for providing this critical platform for dialogue, accountability and shared responsibility in nation-building.

He pointed out that “I am particularly thrilled with the deliberate steps taken by the Federal Government to wind down multiple budgets and consolidate fiscal planning into a single 2026 Appropriation Act come April, 2026.”