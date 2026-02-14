Social Media, E-Commerce Redefining Valentine’s Day Celebration

*FRSC cautions against drunk driving, excessive speed

From curated love notes and viral hashtags to instant gift deliveries at the tap of a screen, social media and e-commerce are transforming Valentine’s Day into a digital-first celebration of romance, connection, and commerce.

However, as celebrants take to the roads and venues today, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), yesterday warned them to avoid drunk driving and excessive speed, cautioning that reckless behaviour could turn a day of love into a day of tragedy.

Corps Marshal, FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, in a statement, said that all operational and educational tools have been put in place to ensure the safety of road users during the celebrations.



In Nigeria, research firm SBM Intelligence had observed a steady growth in Valentine’s spending, despite prevailing economic challenges. Manufacturers and sellers increasingly leverage the excitement of the season to roll out creative campaigns. Beyond traditional cards and restaurant dates, items such as perfumes, fashion accessories, smartphones, flowers and curated gift boxes are gaining momentum and available at just a scroll and tap away.



Analysts noted the steady rise in Valentine’s Day spending, with a significant share of transactions now conducted online and enabled by the digital finance and fintech boom. They link the surge in spending to the growing popularity of Valentine’s Day within a technology-driven marketplace that has made the celebration more competitive, accessible and highly personalised.

Chief Executive Officer of PricePointe Wholesale Club, Tayo Williams, said the growing attention drawn by online marketplaces and social media platforms was not only reshaping the occasion, but also redefining its meaning and purpose.



“The online market space and social media landscape have made Valentine’s Day more stylish and visible, shifting it from what was once largely private and limited to card exchanges or quiet moments into a highly publicized affair,” Williams said.

According to him, technology has democratised Valentine’s celebrations, while also commercialising them in unprecedented ways.



“With tech tools comes a highly publicised, commercial, and often performative Valentine’s celebration. Online sellers understand this and have creatively rebranded the day as ‘Friendship Day’ or ‘Self-Love Day’ to sell more products. It is now less about intimacy and more about visibility and consumption,” he noted.

Sharing similar views, Founder of Aggital Works, Oghoghozino Otefia, said Valentine’s Day has evolved from a single day of emotional/romantic expression into a full digital sales season, with social media acting as the ignition point.



Over time, he explained, the occasion has been transformed by platforms that amplify trends, shape consumer expectations and extend the celebration beyond February 14.



Interestingly, celebrants appear receptive to the attention and trends driven by new media. Increasingly, Nigerians look to social media and e-commerce platforms to decide what gifts to buy and how to celebrate their loved ones.



Social Media Manager at Jiji Nigeria, Peace Iliyilade, said the proliferation of digital platforms has significantly popularised Valentine’s Day, influencing spending patterns and gift choices year after year.



“With the growth of e-commerce platforms and social media tools, Valentine’s Day has become more visible and trend-driven. These platforms shape spending decisions, open people’s eyes to new gift ideas that ultimately help foster bonds and expressions of love,” Iliyilade said.



She added that social media now provides clues on who to celebrate, where to celebrate and how to celebrate the occasion.



“Many people get gift ideas from what they see on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X. Online marketplaces such as Jiji, Amazon and Jumia have also become go-to destinations for Valentine’s shopping. Influencer content increasingly shapes what people consider a ‘good’ Valentine’s gift, surprise or experience,” she said.



Meanwhile, the FRSC has warned celebrants and other road users to desist from indulging in drunk driving, avoid excessive speed, and resist the temptation to drive recklessly to mitigate all incidences of road crashes today.



Mohammed, also directed Commanding Officers across board to double their efforts by ensuring massive deployment of Officers and Men for enhanced visibility, adequate traffic control, and maximum enforcement of all traffic regulations.



The Corps Marshal, in the statement by the Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC, Olusegun Ogungbemide, noted that the operatives deployed should go all out with breathalysers, and radar guns to ensure that suspected drunk drivers are tested and stopped from continuing their trips so as to avoid unnecessary deaths, injuries and damage to properties.



He stated: “Valentine is a day set aside all over the world to celebrate love, exchange gifts, and show that we care for one another, in memory of Saint Valentine who exemplified love while he lived.



“As such, motorists who wish to celebrate must be exemplary by complying with all road traffic regulations, because the Corps will not spare any driver caught violating established laws.”



He urged motorists to leverage the 122 toll free line of the FRSC to call for emergency intervention in case of any crash, obstruction or when reckless driving is sighted, for appropriate actions.



While reminding all celebrants to celebrate in strict compliance with all safety guidelines, the Corps Marshal called on all road users to cooperate with FRSC operatives deployed to ensure the safety of lives and properties because their presence on the road is for the good of all.



He further implored Parents and Guardians to admonish their Wards to be of good conduct while celebrating as records show that youths are more vulnerable during this season.T