Shippers’ Council Places High Premium On Effective Port Regulation to Enhance Trade, Non-Oil Exports in North-east

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has stressed the importance of effective port economic regulation in enhancing trade efficiency, transparency and sustainable growth, particularly across the North-east region.

Speaking at an enlightenment seminar in Bauchi yesterday, the Director of the NSC North-East Zonal Directorate, Mr. Nanbol Nanle, said well-regulated port systems were critical to promoting ease of doing business, strengthening trade facilitation and supporting national economic development.

While explaining that the NSC, established in 1978 to protect the interests of importers and exporters, later became Nigeria’s Port Economic Regulator in 2014 following the port concession programme, the Director noted that the council had since recorded progress in tariff moderation, process standardisation, dispute resolution and overall trade facilitation, though legal, institutional and infrastructural gaps still required attention.

According to him, the seminar was designed to enlighten importers and exporters on port processes, non-oil export opportunities and the role of the Nigeria Customs Service in fast-tracking cargo clearance, adding that such engagements would help stakeholders operate more efficiently and reduce the cost of doing business.

The Director also highlighted the need to strengthen regulatory laws, deepen digitalisation, improve institutional capacity and enhance stakeholder collaboration to achieve a more competitive and sustainable port regime.

Nanle acknowledged delays affecting the proposed Bauchi Inland Dry Port project, urging the state government and relevant partners to fulfil their responsibilities to enable its actualisation and unlock regional export potential.

In his remarks, Chairman of the National Association of Gum Arabic Producers, Processors and Exporters of Nigeria (NAGAPPEN), Bauchi chapter, Alhaji Inuwa Galloje described the seminar as timely, noting that many farmers and traders lacked knowledge of export procedures, certifications and quality requirements.

He said increased awareness would encourage young entrepreneurs to transition from local trading to direct export, thereby improving incomes and expanding Nigeria’s non-oil revenue base.

Galloje urged exporters to maintain product quality, honesty and compliance with international standards to protect the reputation of Bauchi State and Nigeria in global markets.

The seminar brought together regulators, exporters, farmers and other stakeholders to promote knowledge sharing and strengthen participation in international trade.