  • Saturday, 14th February, 2026

Police Probe Deaths of Two Film Crew Members at Lekki Medical Facility

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced investigation into the deaths of two members of a film production crew, who were recently found unresponsive inside a vehicle at a medical facility in Lekki Phase 1.

The deceased persons, identified as a lighting technician, Ekemini Imeh, and his associate, Ayodeji Odediran, were discovered on February 7, 2026, during a movie production taking place at the medical facility.

Prior to their death, the duo had completed the installation of lighting equipment for a film being produced and directed by former Big Brother Naija housemate, Boma.

Done with the job, they entered a parked vehicle within the premises to rest while awaiting the commencement of filming.

The duo were still resting when food was reportedly delivered to them at about 11 a.m but were later found lifeless roughly eight hours, when production activities for the day had ended.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, for further investigation and forensic examination.
Police sources said there were no immediate signs of violence on the bodies, while witnesses at the scene reported indications consistent with a sudden collapse.

Imeh, who was the Chief Executive Officer of a leading lighting company, was a well-known figure in the film and entertainment industry, with credits on major projects including King of Boys and music videos for prominent Nigerian artistes such as Davido.

THISDAY gathered that presently investigators are exploring multiple possibilities, including environmental factors around the parking area where industrial generators were reportedly operating.

Also, the police said autopsy and toxicology tests are expected to establish the exact cause of death whether it was ingestion-related causes, and even the mechanical condition of the vehicle in which the victims were found.

Pending the conclusion of autopsy results, family members of the deceased have called for a thorough and transparent investigation, citing the unusual nature of the incident.

The police have assured the public that findings will be made known upon the conclusion of forensic procedures.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.