Police Probe Deaths of Two Film Crew Members at Lekki Medical Facility

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced investigation into the deaths of two members of a film production crew, who were recently found unresponsive inside a vehicle at a medical facility in Lekki Phase 1.

The deceased persons, identified as a lighting technician, Ekemini Imeh, and his associate, Ayodeji Odediran, were discovered on February 7, 2026, during a movie production taking place at the medical facility.

Prior to their death, the duo had completed the installation of lighting equipment for a film being produced and directed by former Big Brother Naija housemate, Boma.

Done with the job, they entered a parked vehicle within the premises to rest while awaiting the commencement of filming.

The duo were still resting when food was reportedly delivered to them at about 11 a.m but were later found lifeless roughly eight hours, when production activities for the day had ended.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, for further investigation and forensic examination.

Police sources said there were no immediate signs of violence on the bodies, while witnesses at the scene reported indications consistent with a sudden collapse.

Imeh, who was the Chief Executive Officer of a leading lighting company, was a well-known figure in the film and entertainment industry, with credits on major projects including King of Boys and music videos for prominent Nigerian artistes such as Davido.

THISDAY gathered that presently investigators are exploring multiple possibilities, including environmental factors around the parking area where industrial generators were reportedly operating.

Also, the police said autopsy and toxicology tests are expected to establish the exact cause of death whether it was ingestion-related causes, and even the mechanical condition of the vehicle in which the victims were found.

Pending the conclusion of autopsy results, family members of the deceased have called for a thorough and transparent investigation, citing the unusual nature of the incident.

The police have assured the public that findings will be made known upon the conclusion of forensic procedures.