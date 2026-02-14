NSCDC Arraigns Clerics for Brutalising Minors as Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

Two Islamic clerics accused of brutally assaulting minors in Ondo State have been remanded in custody following their arraignment before a Magistrate Family Court in Akure by the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The clerics, identified as Adebodun Muideen, 30, of Al-Balaagul-Mubeen Arabic and Islamic Centre, and Oladejo Musiliu, 35, of Abdullah Arabic and Islamic Centre, Owo, were charged on three counts of inflicting grievous bodily injury on two minors.

Their arrest, according to the NSCDC, followed a complaint lodged by a child rights advocacy group, Kids and Teen Resource Centre, which reported alleged physical abuse and torture of the children, with visible injuries found on their bodies.

“They were arrested on January 28, 2026, after a distress report of assault and child abuse was received from a child rights organisation,” the Corps said in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, SC Daniel Aidamenbor.

According to the corps, “at the Magistrate Family Court, Akure Division, the defendants were arraigned under Section 3(3)(a) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, 2021, as well as Sections 255 and 335 of the Criminal Code Law of Ondo State.

“The court ordered that the suspects be remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the perfection of their bail conditions and adjourned the matter to April 9, 2026, for trial.

In a further ruling, the court directed that the two victims be taken from their parents and placed in a government-approved children’s home “pending when their parents show capacity to adequately cater for the children.”

Meanwhile, in a separate security operation, the Ondo State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers and recovered a firearm and live ammunition in Ayede, Ondo State.

The Command said operatives of the Tactical Intelligence Response Squad, acting on credible intelligence, stormed Odo Ala area of Ayede town on February 12, 2026, where two suspects identified simply as Okotie and Michael were apprehended.

“A search conducted on the suspects led to the recovery of one single-barrel rifle and eighteen live cartridges concealed in their possession,” the police disclosed.

The suspects are currently in custody and have made statements that are assisting investigators in tracking down other members of the suspected kidnapping syndicate.

Commending the operation, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Adebowale Lawal, described intelligence-driven policing as critical to tackling kidnapping and other violent crimes.

He also praised the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, for what he called “strategic policing reforms that continue to strengthen intelligence sharing and operational coordination across police formations nationwide.

“The Command remains resolute and is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across Ondo State,” Lawal assured.