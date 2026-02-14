MTN Awards10 Athletes with Golden Ticket

MTN Nigeria has officially signaled a new era for grassroots athletics. The event was highlighted by the unveiling of 10 newly discovered athletes who received Golden Tickets to join the prestigious Making of Champions (MoC) Athletics Academy.

The induction of these 10 MVPs, scouted during the intense trials of Season 3, brings the Academy’s total roster to a record 30 elite athletes.

While previous seasons focused heavily on talent discovery across Nigeria, Season 4 marks a strategic transition toward Talent Development. This initiative is specifically engineered to ensure that the young athletes, Odunola Aderemi, Chidinma Esemonu, Destiny Reuben, Emmanuel Akolo, Kehinde Seriki, Michael Aniche, Mighty Okunola, Nneoma Okonkwo, Rebecca Enilolobo, and Victory, are not just participants, but podium contenders at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

To solidify this long-term vision, MTN announced a landmark three-year deal extension with MoC. This agreement secures the future of Seasons 4, 5, and 6, providing a stable, multi-year runway for athletes to prepare for the global stage.

Speaking at the unveiling, Yaya Ibrahim, Chief Technical Officer of MTN Nigeria, emphasized the corporate responsibility behind the initiative.

“With Season 4 of MTN CHAMPS, one of our primary objectives is to align with the national sports agenda to ensure that the talent we discover today is standing on the podium at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games,” Ibrahim stated. “Nigeria has the raw potential; MTN is proud to provide the structured pathway to turn that potential into gl excellence.”

The Season 4 tournament format is scheduled to begin this month, strategically timed to coincide with the traditional inter-house sports window in secondary schools. The season will feature three regional qualifiers across the South, North, and West zones, culminating in a prestigious Grand Finale.

For the 10 newly inducted athletes, the “Golden Ticket” represents a holistic life change. Beyond athletic training, the programme emphasizes academic excellence, ensuring that the journey toward 2028 prepares them for success both on and off the track.

As these 30 elite athletes begin competing internationally to accelerate their professional growth, MTN’s renewed commitment positions the brand as the primary engine driving the next generation of Nigerian Olympic legends.