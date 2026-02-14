Just In: Terrorists Raid Niger Villages, Burn Police Station

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Heavily armed terrorists have raided communities in Borgu local government of Niger state.

The terrorists were said to be on a slaughtering spree and also burnt houses and shops.

It was learnt that the police post at Paso was first to be set ablaze early Saturday morning after the few policemen on duty were sacked.

So far, 6 villagers were reported to have been killed.

An eyewitness said the terrorists numbering over 200 rode on motorcycles with all of them armed with AK47 rifles.

The eyewitness said any villager the terrorist were able to catch was slaughtered.

However, according to the report, immediately the gunmen heard the sound of helicopters hovering in the sky, they disappeared into the Olly Camp forest.

“The security men know where these terrorists are staying in the forest, we don’t know why they have not dislodged them,” one of the eyewitnesses told reporters on phone.

Efforts to get police confirmation at the time of filing this report has been unsuccessful.

More to follow…