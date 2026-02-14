Alleged Inmates Extortion: NCoS CG Urged to Investigate Kuje Prison Officials 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Controller-General (CG) of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Nwakuche, has been asked to investigate allegations of corruption, abuse of office and extortion of inmates, levelled against the controller in charge of Kuje Prison and his officers.

The request was contained in a petition dated February 11, 2026, and received same date, also copied the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The petitioner, an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Mr. Bala Dakum, specifically, is demanding for an independent and thorough investigation into the allegations against the officers, in order to ensure perpetrators are brought to book.

Dakum, who claimed to be a solicitor to over 100 inmates in Kuje Correction Centre Abuja, stated that his complaint was based on his capacity as a lawyer and concerned stakeholder in the administration of the justice system in Nigeria.

“It is with deep sense of responsibility that I write on behalf of my clients to formally bring to your attention a series of grave allegations bordering on abuse of office, corruption and gross misconduct against the Controller in charge of the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja (name withheld) and his aides.

“The inmates, their families, and other credible sources have repeatedly alleged that the officer has used his position to facilitate a systematic extortion of inmates through his aides (names withheld).

“These acts reportedly include, but are not limited to, demands for unlawful payments in exchange for access to basic rights and privileges such as medical attention, movement within the facility, humane treatment and other services that inmates are legally entitled to without inducement,” he said.

Dakum, who is the Principal Partner of B.I. Dakum & Co law firm, alleged that these acts are carried out with the knowledge, consent or tacit approval of the controller in charge, thereby creating an environment of fear, exploitation and injustice within the facility.

According to him, such conduct violates the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, the Public Service Rules and the constitutional rights of inmates, as well as undermines public confidence in the correctional system, safety of inmates, officers and the administration of justice as a whole.

“The situation is creating serious agitations among the inmates and unless you act fast, the situation may degenerate into chaos and the safety of the officers and inmates will be in danger.

“Given the sensitive nature of the allegations and the strategic position occupied by the officer, there is a reasonable apprehension that his continued stay in charge of the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja may interfere with any impartial investigation, intimidate potential witnesses, or lead to suppression of evidence,” the lawyer stressed.

Dakum, therefore, made three demands.

“That an independent and thorough investigation be instituted immediately into the allegations of extortion, abuse of office, and misconduct against the officers (subject their accounts to forensic investigations).

“That the officers be redeployed or transferred to a non-sensitive post pending the conclusion of investigations, in order to preserve the integrity of the process and ensure the safety of my clients.

“That appropriate disciplinary and legal actions be taken against the erring officers.”

The lawyer said he was compelled to write the petition in the overriding public interest and the need to protect the rights and dignity of persons in custody.

“I trust in your office’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism within the Nigerian Correctional Service.

“However, in the unlikely event that no immediate action is taken, I shall not hesitate to petition other relevant law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies for proper investigation.

“I did not attach evidence of transfer of funds to the officers in question in the interest of safety of my clients some of whom are still in their custody. I shall present the evidence at your request,” he added.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of NCoS, Jane Osuji, did not respond to calls to her phone nor messages sent.