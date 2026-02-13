Uzo-Uwani Stakeholders Pass Vote of Confidence on Gov. Mbah, Uzo-Uwani Council Boss, Ezugwu Uzoma Mba 

Stakeholders in Uzo-Uwani LGA of Enugu State have passed a vote of confidence on Dr. Peter Mbah, the Governor of Enugu State, and Barr. Chijioke Ezugwu, the Council Chairman of Uzo-Uwani.

The resolution was made during a high-level meeting convened on Wednesday by the council chairman at the Ikenga Hotel, Nsukka, to deliberate on the forthcoming state and local government congresses and discuss other issues relating to the well-being of the council.

The stakeholders, who took turns to speak on the level of development in the state and LGA, lauded Governor Mbah for his leadership style, which centres on the delivery of democracy dividends.

They highlighted the construction of the 9th Mile–Iwolo–Umulokpa Road, the ongoing dualisation of the Abakpa–Ugwogo–Opi–Nsukka Road, the Ikenga–Obimo–Nkpologu–Adani Road, on which work will soon commence, and other achievements in the health and education sectors, insisting that the achievements of Gov. Mbah’s administration and that of Ezugwu are too pronounced to be denied.

The forum advised opposition elements to engage in constructive criticism instead of resorting to name-calling and spreading fake news against the two governments.

They recalled the efforts of the governor and the council chairman in fighting insecurity at both levels, stating that the people of Uzo-Uwani can now sleep with their eyes closed.

The stakeholders endorsed Barr. Chijioke Ezugwu’s second-term bid, maintaining that one good turn deserves another.

In response, the Chairman of Uzo-Uwani, Barr. Chijioke Ezugwu, appreciated the stakeholders for their unwavering support for the administration of Governor Peter Mbah and his administration, emphasising the importance of peace, unity, and cohesion in every administration.

Ezugwu said the insecurity, which has been reduced drastically in the council today, was a result of the numerous supports the council was receiving from the state government.

He promised to continue giving his best in the area of security and the delivery of democracy dividends.

“I thank you all for your support and prayers. That we are where we are today is because you are there. As a government, we have been doing all we can to ensure that we deliver democracy dividends to our people. Before now, our farmers hardly went to their farms, but today, under this administration of Peter Mbah, Uzo-Uwani is safe. He has given us a lot of support to fight insecurity, and the men of Operation Kwechiri Special Squad are relentless in protecting you,” Ezugwu said.

Attendees included the member representing Uzo-Uwani in the State House of Assembly, Chukwuma Ekwueme; Deputy Chairman of Uzo-Uwani, Mrs. Vera Ezeugwu; Member III, Enugu State Local Government Service Commission, Dr. Bartholomew Ezugwu; Uzo-Uwani APC Party Chairman, Kingsley Ani; former member representing Uzo-Uwani/Igbo-Etiti Federal Constituency, Dr. Romanus Ezike; former Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Dr. Matthew Idu; and former chairmen of Uzo-Uwani, DNK Okweli, Hon. Richard Egwuma, James Ademu, Hon. Chukwudi Nnadozie, and Hon. Cornell Onwubuya.

Also in attendance were former Ogboli Development Centre Administrator and former Special Assistant to the Governor, Barr. Vincent Diugwu; former Special Assistant to the Governor, Vitalis Okonkwo; Secretary to the Local Government, Barr. Casmir Ademu; Chief of Staff to the Chairman, Engr. Emeka Orokoh; former Rector, IMT, Barr. Barth Ezea; Legal Adviser to the Chairman, Dr. Barr. M. C. Nwande; former PDP Chairman of Uzo-Uwani LGA, Hon. Jude Okonkwo; SPA Political, Hon. Felix Ozota; serving Development Centre Administrators, councillors, supervisors, ward and LG party executives, youth leaders, among others.