The Ambassadors College Emerges Winner of Winifred Awosika Foundation Contest

Funmi Ogundare

The Ambassadors College, Ota, Ogun State, has emerged winner of the 12th edition of the Winifred Awosika Foundation Annual Schools Competition (WAFASC), aimed at fostering healthy rivalry among schools while providing students with a platform to demonstrate intellectual depth and critical thinking skills.

The competition, organised by Chrisland Pre-Degree College, Lekki, was themed ‘Promoting Academic Excellence’.

It tested students in Mathematics, Sciences and General Knowledge. Ambassadors College clinched the first prize to beat 16 other schools which contested. Redeemers International Schools, Maryland and Crescent International Schools, Ota, Ogun State, came second and third positions, respectively. They got prizes, plaques and certificates.

In his remarks, the Executive Head of Schools (Academics), Chrisland Schools, Mr. Olusegun Ogunsola, who represented the foundation at the event, stated that the annual competition, sponsored by the Winifred Awosika Foundation, was designed to bring together secondary school students from across the country to foster healthy rivalry, networking and intellectual exchange.

According to him, the foundation was established by the Chairman and Founder of Chrisland Schools Limited, Chief Winifred Awosika, who is also the Chancellor of Chrisland University.

He noted that the school challenge continues to provide a platform for students to demonstrate academic excellence and depth of knowledge across key subject areas.

“It is an opportunity for learners to come together, compete in healthy rivalry, network and learn from one another,” Ogunsola said, adding that the competition was cleanly contested and memorable for participants who took turns on the hot seats answering questions from various disciplines.

He noted the foundation organises various competitions as part of its broader commitment to advancing education in Nigeria, developing humanity and creating opportunities for young learners to showcase their brilliance and talents.

Speaking with journalists, the Head of School, Chrisland Pre-Degree College, Lekki, Mrs. Juliet Udoh, called on parents to enforce stricter control over their children’s screen time, warning that unchecked use of gadgets and social media could undermine academic performance.

She stressed that parental involvement is critical in helping students maintain focus in an era dominated by digital distractions.

“Parental control is very necessary when it comes to the use of gadgets,” she said. “Parents should minimize screen time and check what their children are doing. Sometimes they pretend to be studying at night, but they are online doing something else.”

She described the competition as a beautiful outing, noting that the overall performance reflected serious preparation and commitment.

“We could see from the competition and the turnout that the school that came first actually deserved the win because they were all out for it. The schools came prepared and ready,” she said.

According to Udoh, the competition, now in its 12th edition, continues to improve in quality and impact, pushing students to expand their knowledge beyond the standard school curriculum.

She noted that segments such as the General Paper demand broad reading and awareness of current affairs.

“It goes beyond what is taught in Civic Education. Students must be well read and informed about what is happening in the news. Over time, the competition has built their interest in wanting to know more,” she added.

Udoh acknowledged that balancing regular schoolwork with competition preparation can be challenging, but emphasised that schools that consistently excel devote additional time to research and structured preparation.

“The school that won today has been known over time to always prepare for competitions. It goes outside the normal school curriculum. You must devote extra time to study and research to gain an edge,” she said.

The school head further advised educators to deliberately groom students for intellectual engagement by encouraging a strong reading culture and global awareness.

A representative of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Mrs. Adetoun Odejobi, advised schools and students to begin examination preparation from the first day of the academic session, stressing that early and consistent study habits remain the most effective strategy for success.

She said examination readiness is a collective responsibility involving schools, teachers, students, adding that adequate preparation must go beyond last-minute revision when the examination timetable is released.

According to her, preparation starts with the school and teachers through the provision of a conducive learning environment, sound administrative structure, quality infrastructure, and effective teaching methods.

She advised schools to ensure teachers operate within their areas of strength and proficiency, while curriculum coverage and practical classes should commence early to avoid rushing towards the end of the term.

“Teaching should not be abstract as much as possible. Preparation starts from the first day of the session or term,” she said.

Addressing students, Odejobi encouraged the cultivation of consistent reading habits, describing over reading and going beyond the syllabus as keys to academic excellence.

She illustrated the impact of daily study using a simple calculation; one hour of reading daily amounts to seven hours a week, 28 hours in a month, and 336 hours in a year. She noted that doubling or tripling daily study time significantly increases mastery of subjects.

She also advised students to reduce screen time, including television, games and excessive chatting, and to develop independence in their learning process.

For parents, she said: “You need to provide a peaceful home environment, avoid overburdening your children with chores, supply necessary learning materials such as textbooks, and remain actively present in their children’s academic journey.”