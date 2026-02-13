Owners Petition EFCC over Alleged Illegal Demolition of N15bn Enugu Property

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu Zonal Command, has been petitioned over the alleged unlawful invasion, demolition and attempted fraudulent acquisition of a large expanse of land at Ayo Railway Station, Centenary City, Enugu State.

According to the petition, the property comprises about 300 plots of land with an estimated market value of N15 billion. The land is said to be duly surveyed, documented and registered with the Enugu State Geographic Information Service (ENGIS) in the name of the late Hon. Anthony Nvene, under Registration Number 68/68/562.

The petitioners stated that the land was validly sub-leased in 2019 by Prince Arthur Eze, in his capacity as Chairman of Triax Company Nigeria Limited, to Hon. Nvene. They said the transaction was concluded through a Deed of Sub-Lease, an Irrevocable Power of Attorney and a Survey Plan, all allegedly signed page by page by Prince Arthur Eze and duly registered with ENGIS.

However, trouble reportedly began in October 2025 when a lawyer, identified as Barrister Chukwudi Oli and said to be acting on behalf of Prince Arthur Eze, allegedly mobilised bulldozers and armed police personnel to the site.

The petition claims the group, accompanied by unidentified persons, entered the property without any court order, revocation notice or government approval.

During the operation, perimeter fences, gates, buildings and other structures on the land were allegedly demolished and destroyed. The petitioners estimated the value of the destroyed assets at over N1 billion.

Members of the parcelated plot owners association said that when they sought clarification, the lawyer allegedly failed to provide any legal justification for the action and instead issued threats while under police escort. They further alleged that no court process or lawful directive was presented before or after the demolition.

The petitioners argued that the actions amounted to a deliberate attempt to fraudulently take over the land, citing the destruction of lawfully owned property, alleged misrepresentation of authority and the use of intimidation to dispossess lawful owners.

In the petition signed by Mr. Ugochukwu Uchegbu on behalf of the Hon. Anthony Nvene Parcelated Plot Owners Association, the EFCC was urged to investigate the circumstances surrounding the invasion and demolition, determine whether fraud or conspiracy was involved, and identify all those allegedly involved, including financiers and collaborators.

Responding to the allegations, Barrister Oli dismissed the claims as “false” and insisted that all actions taken were legally sanctioned. He said that Ayo Railway Station is owned by the Nigerian Railway Corporation, which leases its properties through a structured process involving application, payment of premiums, execution of agreements and registration.

According to him, Prince Arthur Eze initially obtained a 10-year lease on the property in 2015 but did not take possession. He said a new 50-year lease was granted in August 2025 after a premium of N371 million was paid.

Oli explained that surveyors from the Railway Corporation were deployed to establish beacons on the land, and court orders were obtained to prevent encroachment and the erection of illegal structures. He maintained that existing buildings on the plots were not demolished and that police presence was solely to enforce court directives.