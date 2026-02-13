Flutterwave Hosts Business Leaders, Reaffirms Nigeria Market Focus

Flutterwave has reaffirmed its commitment to Nigeria’s business ecosystem following a high-profile gala night held in Lagos, which drew leading figures from government, industry, and the creative sector.

The payments technology company, Flutterwave, in partnership with luxury hospitality brand The Delborough Lagos, hosted the black-tie event at the hotel in Lagos, bringing together stakeholders from technology, aviation, hospitality, FMCG, insurance, and the public sector.

The gathering featured a keynote address by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who spoke on innovation, leadership, and the role of private enterprise in national development. He urged business leaders to deepen their contribution to economic growth and global competitiveness.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, reflected on the company’s journey and its evolving role as a financial infrastructure partner for Nigerian businesses.

“Nigeria is home, and it remains one of our most important markets. Our goal is to build deeper relationships with the businesses and leaders driving the economy,” he said.

Also in attendance was Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who praised Flutterwave’s leadership and encouraged the company to continue building globally competitive financial platforms from Nigeria.

Other prominent guests included former Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma; clerics Paul Adefarasin and Flourish Peters; businessman Cosmas Maduka of Coscharis Group; construction executive Olu Okeowo of Gibraltar Construction Nigeria Limited; and telecoms veteran Ernest Ndukwe of MTN Nigeria.

The entertainment and creative industries were also represented by Erica Nlewedim, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Tiwa Savage, and Dorathy Bachor.

Also speaking at the event, Maduka commended Flutterwave’s leadership and described innovation and resilience as critical to building sustainable Nigerian enterprises.

Chairman and Founder of The Delborough, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, said the partnership aimed to create an environment for meaningful collaboration.

“Our vision is to provide world-class hospitality for leaders shaping the future of the country,” he said. “Hosting this Gala with Flutterwave enables us to do what we are best at – creating a space where meaningful business relationships can be built, ideas can flow, and excellence is experienced at every touchpoint.”

The evening concluded with live music, dining, and networking, underscoring Flutterwave’s intention to strengthen ties with key sectors and position Nigeria as a hub for globally competitive financial and business solutions.