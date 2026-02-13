Controversy Trails 13-Year Delay in Lagos Shop Looting Prosecution

Wale Igbintade

Concerns have continued to mount over the prolonged prosecution of Charge No. SLG/37/2012: C.O.P v. Ben Obaro, Sayid Ajalaruru and others at large, a case involving allegations of malicious damage and stealing that has remained pending before a Lagos Magistrate Court for over 13 years.

The complainants, Miss Precious Akunnaya Chima and Mr. Chidi Nnamoko, said the matter arose from an alleged incident on April 20, 2012, during which certain individuals were accused of entering their shops at No. 1 Adelabu Street, Surulere, Lagos, damaging property and removing goods.

Following investigations, the police arraigned the defendants on May 30, 2012, on a four-count charge relating to alleged unlawful interference with property and attempts to eject the complainants from the shops without a court order.

According to court proceedings, photographic and video materials were tendered and admitted as exhibits during the trial.

Available court records indicate that the case has experienced several adjournments over the years.

In a ruling delivered on March 20, 2013, the then trial magistrate, Hon. Adeola Adedayo, directed that the defendants be produced in court to respond to the charges.

The matter was reassigned on May 28, 2015, to another magistrate, Hon. A.F. Adeeyo, who ruled on various applications brought before the court and cautioned parties on the need to avoid unnecessary delays.

In 2016, following a petition by the complainants, the Chief Judge of Lagos State directed that the matter be given accelerated hearing and concluded as expeditiously as possible.

Documents indicate that the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) issued a legal advice dated August 13, 2013, advising that the defendants be prosecuted after finding that a prima facie case had been established.

The defendants were subsequently arraigned pursuant to that advice.

In 2024, an official from the DPP’s office appeared in court requesting duplication of the case file.

A letter dated July 7, 2024, was also written to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, requesting duplication of the file for review.

At a court sitting on October 9, 2025, defence counsel informed the court that he was awaiting communication from the DPP’s office regarding the request.

In response to inquiries, the DPP’s office, in a letter dated September 18, 2025, stated that its legal advice of August 13, 2013, remained valid.

Subsequently, representatives of the DPP’s office appeared in court on October 27, 2025, and February 5, 2026, indicating that the case file was required for further review.

The complainants have expressed a desire for the matter to be concluded, noting the length of time the case has been before the court.

They urged that the proceedings be brought to a timely resolution in the interest of justice for all parties.

When contacted for comment, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Lagos State, Dr. Babajide Martins, declined to speak on the matter.