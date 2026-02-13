Concert for Change Disburses N55m to Five Child-Focused Charities

Nume Ekeghe

Concert for Change, a non-profit organisation focused on supporting orphans and children living with disabilities, has disbursed N55 million to five beneficiary organisations across Nigeria following proceeds from its Green Worship 8 Benefit Concert.

This latest intervention represents a 49.66 per cent increase from the N36.75 million distributed last year, translating to an additional N18.25 million and underscoring what the organisation described as growing donor confidence and expanding reach.

Funds were raised through the Green Worship 8 Benefit Concert, the group’s annual flagship initiative designed to mobilise individuals, corporate partners and communities to generate awareness and sustainable funding for frontline charities.

The five beneficiary institutions, Comrade David Ofoeyeno School for Special Children, Warri; Marvelous Foundation Orphans Care Centre, Minna; Super Parent Foundation, Lagos; Hope Orphanage, Akure, and Learning Disabilities Society of Nigeria, Uyo with each receiving N11 million.

According to the organisation, the funds will be deployed towards infrastructure upgrades, procurement of specialised equipment, therapy services, educational materials and other critical interventions aimed at improving care and learning outcomes for vulnerable children.

Speaking on the milestone, Managing Trustee of Concert for Change, Wale Adenuga, said: “Every year, we are reminded that compassion is still alive. This increase is not just a financial milestone; it is proof that individuals are willing to give sacrificially to support children who might otherwise be forgotten. Our commitment remains clear: transparency, measurable impact, and meaningful partnership with credible charities.”

Since its inception, formerly known as Worship for Change, Concert for Change has raised over N200 million, supporting 49 charities and positively impacting thousands of vulnerable children across Nigeria.

With strengthened accountability structures and milestone-based disbursement processes, the organisation continues to prioritise responsible stewardship while expanding its reach.

With the latest round of funding, Concert for Change said it remains focused on easing operational pressures on charitable institutions and delivering measurable impact in the lives of underserved children across the country.