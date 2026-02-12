Senate Erupts as Deputy Whips Clash at Works Budget Defence

• Umahi vows to resign if projects fail quality test

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





What began as a routine budget defence session at the National Assembly on Wednesday spiralled into a dramatic confrontation between two deputy whips of the senate, overshadowing deliberations on the 2026 budget of the Ministry of Works, and drawing sharp attention to simmering tensions over hierarchy, party lines, and legislative procedure.

The verbal clash erupted between Deputy Whip of the Senate, Senator Peter Nwaebonyi (APC, Ebonyi North), and Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Rufai Hanga (NNPP, Kano Central), during a joint session of Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Works.

The session was convened to consider the 2026 budget proposal of the Federal Ministry of Works, and chaired by Hanga in his capacity as Vice Chairman, standing in for the indisposed Chairman, Senator Mpigi Barinada (Rivers South East).

The meeting had progressed smoothly at the outset.

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, presented details of his ministry’s capital expenditure plans, after which lawmakers took turns to ask questions and make observations.

Trouble, however, started when Nwaebonyi rose to speak. He began on a conciliatory note, commending Umahi for what he described as visible progress in the road sector and ongoing infrastructure interventions across the country.

But he quickly shifted focus to what he termed the central challenge confronting the ministry, inadequate funding.

“It is not just about approving projects,” he stated. “It is about funding them. Underfunding is not good and it gives the party a bad name,” he said.

As Nwaebonyi pressed his point and urged colleagues to move beyond praise to a more critical examination of allocations, Hanga repeatedly interjected, asking him to summarise his remarks and allow other lawmakers to contribute.

The interruptions appeared to irritate Nwaebonyi.

“Please, don’t interrupt me because you allowed Senator Adams Oshiomhole to speak for 15 solid minutes,” he protested. “I’ve barely spent about five minutes and you are telling me to round up. I won’t,” he shouted.

Visibly agitated, he declared that as a ranking senator and principal officer of the senate, he could preside over the session if necessary.

“You cannot stop me from speaking,” he said. “I am also a principal officer.”

Hanga fired back, insisting that Nwaebonyi could not take over proceedings of the committee.

At one point, he angrily struck the gavel and directed him to stop speaking.

The exchange soon degenerated into open confrontation, with both senators trading sharp words across the chamber.

In the heat of the moment, Nwaebonyi referenced party hierarchy, stating that he belongs to the ruling party, while Hanga is a member of the minority caucus, a remark that further heightened tension in the room.

Hanga responded by pointing out that the votes that brought him to the senate were significantly higher than those secured by his colleague in Ebonyi North.

As voices rose and lawmakers spoke over one another, the atmosphere grew increasingly tense. Proceedings were momentarily thrown into disarray.

Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) intervened in a bid to restore order, urging his colleagues to remember that they are equals in the chamber and to temper their language.

“Whatever we do, we should not forget that we are colleagues,” Ndume cautioned.

“You must remember that you only say those things that if somebody says it to you, you will be okay,” he added.

Other senior lawmakers, including Senator Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi Central), also stepped in to calm frayed nerves.

Although normalcy was eventually restored and the session continued, the dramatic exchange briefly shifted focus away from the substance of the works ministry’s budget.

Earlier in the session, Umahi had stirred strong reactions when he challenged allegations of substandard work on the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano road project.

Dismissing claims of poor quality, the minister challenged the lawmakers, “I invite the committee members to go for an on-the-spot assessment of the project. If it is found not to be up to standard, I will resign.”

Umahi disclosed that out of the N3.245 trillion capital allocation proposed for the ministry in the 2026 budget, N760 billion was earmarked for new projects spread across the six geo-political zones of the country.

He explained that the new projects were distinct from the four ongoing legacy road projects inherited by the current administration, as well as the additional Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe–Maiduguri road corridor.

The minister also assured lawmakers that the N7 trillion required to complete road projects previously funded by Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), but later withdrawn, would be sourced from the domestic bond market.

The core issue raised during the heated exchange, the adequacy and sustainability of funding for ambitious infrastructure projects, remained central to the success of the ministry’s mandate.

With Nigeria facing vast infrastructure deficits and mounting fiscal pressures, the debate over whether budgetary approvals are matched with realistic and timely releases is likely to intensify as the appropriation process advances.

Wednesday’s clash might have been triggered by procedural disagreements and perceived slights, but it also underscored deeper sensitivities within the senate over status, party alignment and authority.