Nigerians Hoping Tinubu’s Administration Will Break Circle of Unfulfilled Promises, Fagbemi Tells Civil Servants

• Urges Police, EFCC, others to invest in technology to improve convictions

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has charged civil servants in the country, especially those in the justice sector to be up and doing in their various responsibilities, stressing that Nigerians are eagerly waiting on the President Bola Tinubu’s administration to make a difference in governance.

Fagbemi who spoke on Wednesday in Abuja, at the opening of the 2026 Justice Sector Retreat, reminded participants the justice sector is the conscience of government, hence the need for those in the sector to endeavour to leave behind a lasting legacy.

Besides, the minister charged the participants to commit to delivering quantifiable results, by moving beyond generalized aims towards strategic objectives defined by SMART targets, adding that goals must be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound.

“Distinguished colleagues, history will judge us not by our intentions but by our impact. Nigerians are watching, waiting, and hoping that this administration will break the cycle of unfulfilled promises.

“The justice sector is the conscience of government, and we must exemplify what is right, just, and lawful. I challenge each of you to consider your legacy and what initiatives your agencies will be remembered for in 2026.

“Let us work together to make the Justice sector a model of governmental excellence, delivering transformative results that justify the confidence reposed in us”, the AGF said.

While acknowledging the significant achievements made by stakeholders in the areas of improved access to justice and service delivery, Fagbemi urged the civil servants to do more, adding that there is room for more improvement.

“To our prosecution agencies, I encourage you to invest in modern tools, processes and mechanisms that significantly improve the rate of successful convictions, and to work diligently toward accelerating the pace of justice by reducing the time between the filing and conclusion of cases.

“Our legal aid services must focus on expanding their reach to ensure that a vastly increased number of indigent citizens receive the representation they deserve, while our law reform bodies should focus on comprehensive modernization of our legal frameworks, by addressing and reviewing outdated legislation.

“Furthermore, I encourage our regulatory agencies to embrace digital transformation to streamline their operations and drastically reduce processing times for the public”, he added.

In a welcome, solicitor-General of the Federation (SGF) and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Jedy-Agba, remarked that the theme of the retreat, “Streamlining the Ministry’s 2026 Performance Management System Cycle in Alignment with the Presidential Priorities and Sector-Specific Deliverables” could not be clearer.

She disclosed the goal of the retreat was to devise a roadmap with fine-tuned mechanisms for practical, measurable steps toward a more efficient system of justice administration, while remaining fully aligned with executive priorities.

“Over the next few hours, we will engage in frank conversations about how far we have come in delivering our respective mandates, and our aspirations for 2026.

“This will include outlining performance targets, identifying challenges, and exploring viable opportunities for improvement. The programme will also conclude with the renewal of our performance contracts.

“It is my sincere hope that the ideas raised during this retreat will translate smoothly into clear, actionable steps, yielding fully implementable strategies and effective accountability frameworks.

“The decisions and commitments we make here will define the experience of millions in Nigeria and beyond. Let us therefore endeavour to do right by them and remain fully committed to delivering the transformative results our nation deserves”, the SGF urged.