  • Thursday, 12th February, 2026

NEMA Seeks UBEC’s Partnership on Effective Operation of Schools Established At Conflict Sites

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago 






Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zubaida Umar, has sought the partnership of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to support the effective operation of schools established at the Rehabilitation Scheme for Persons Impacted by Conflict (RSPIC) sites across seven beneficiary states.

Umar made the request during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the UBEC in Abuja Wednesday.

She explained that the implementation of the RSPIC project was designed to holistically address the needs of conflict-affected communities, with particular attention to social services such as education, healthcare and livelihoods.

According to her, schools were deliberately incorporated into the rehabilitation sites to ensure that children and young persons within the resettled communities have access to quality basic education.

The Director-General of NEMA noted that while the physical infrastructure for the schools has been established, strategic collaboration with UBEC is essential to fully operationalise the facilities through the provision of teachers, instructional materials, and other critical educational support services.

She emphasised that education remains a vital component of sustainable recovery and long-term stability in post-conflict settings, adding that equipping children with knowledge and skills will significantly contribute to rebuilding resilient communities.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Aisha Garba, assured NEMA of the commission’s readiness to collaborate in line with its mandate to promote and coordinate basic education across the country.

She commended NEMA’s foresight in integrating educational infrastructure into the rehabilitation framework and expressed commitment to working out modalities for effective partnership.


 





          


        

        


      
    


              

      
      




  


  

    



  


  


  


    
Related Articles


  


  



    
  





        




      


      
    


    


  


    
    




      


        
            
			
Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.



		

        
      


      


        
      


      


        
      


      


        
            
Helpful Links
Contact Us


You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.