NEMA Seeks UBEC’s Partnership on Effective Operation of Schools Established At Conflict Sites

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zubaida Umar, has sought the partnership of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to support the effective operation of schools established at the Rehabilitation Scheme for Persons Impacted by Conflict (RSPIC) sites across seven beneficiary states. Umar made the request during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the UBEC in Abuja Wednesday. She explained that the implementation of the RSPIC project was designed to holistically address the needs of conflict-affected communities, with particular attention to social services such as education, healthcare and livelihoods. According to her, schools were deliberately incorporated into the rehabilitation sites to ensure that children and young persons within the resettled communities have access to quality basic education. The Director-General of NEMA noted that while the physical infrastructure for the schools has been established, strategic collaboration with UBEC is essential to fully operationalise the facilities through the provision of teachers, instructional materials, and other critical educational support services. She emphasised that education remains a vital component of sustainable recovery and long-term stability in post-conflict settings, adding that equipping children with knowledge and skills will significantly contribute to rebuilding resilient communities. The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Aisha Garba, assured NEMA of the commission’s readiness to collaborate in line with its mandate to promote and coordinate basic education across the country. She commended NEMA’s foresight in integrating educational infrastructure into the rehabilitation framework and expressed commitment to working out modalities for effective partnership.