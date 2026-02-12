Morocco Elected into AU Peace and Security Council

Morocco has been elected to a two-year term on the African Union’s Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC) following a first-round vote held on Wednesday in Addis Ababa.

The kingdom secured more than two-thirds of the ballots — 34 votes in total — during elections conducted as part of the 48th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council.

Since rejoining the African Union in 2017, Morocco has now been elected twice to the body, previously serving a two-year mandate from 2018 to 2020 and a three-year term from 2022 to 2025.

According to official information, Morocco contributed during its previous mandates to efforts aimed at improving working methods and promoting best practices within the council through what was described as a responsible and inclusive approach alongside other member states.

The Peace and Security Council is the standing decision-making organ of the African Union for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts on the continent.

Morocco takes part in the 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union with a delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita.

This session is being held ahead of the 39th African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government, scheduled for February 14–15.