Firm to Integrate Agentic AI into its Cybersecurity Ecosystem

Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, has acquired UK-based Arco Cyber, a cybersecurity assurance company dedicated to helping organisations improve their security posture while staying ahead of compliance requirements and emerging threats.   

According to Sophos, the acquisition is an important step in its strategy to help organisations strengthen cybersecurity strategy and governance across all levels of maturity, delivered through the company’s global partner ecosystem. 

Speaking about the acquisition, CEO of Sophos, Joe Levy, said: “There is no shortage of exemplary security technology in the market. What’s missing for most organizations is the ability to govern those tools, understand whether controls are actually working, and make informed decisions about risk.”

Addressing the leadership gap in cybersecurity, Research Director, Governance, Risk and Compliance Solutions at IDC, Phil Harris, said: “As cybersecurity matures beyond alerts and point solutions, organisations are increasingly focused on proving impact, not just activity. Boards, regulators, and insurers want clear evidence that security investments are reducing risk and strengthening governance.”

