FG, Gates Foundation Rally Govs as Inuwa Yahaya Leads Renewed Push to End Polio in Nigeria

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





A high-powered joint delegation of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Gates Foundation and Aliko Dangote Foundation paid an advocacy visit to the governor of Gombe State and Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC) Task Team on Polio Eradication, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, as Nigeria intensifies efforts to interrupt the transmission of circulating variant poliovirus types 2 and 3 within the next two years.

The visit is part of coordinated national and global efforts to consolidate existing gains and fast-track the permanent interruption of all poliovirus variants in Nigeria, building on the historic certification of the African Region as free of wild poliovirus in 2020.

The delegation was jointly led by the Executive Secretary of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Muyi Aina, on behalf of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, and the President of Global Development at the Gates Foundation, Mr. Chris Elias.

They stressed the urgency of scaling up coordinated action across federal, state and local government levels to eliminate the disease, particularly in high-risk and hard-to-reach communities, noting that the final phase of eradication requires intensified political commitment, community engagement, effective surveillance and high-quality immunization campaigns.

Speaking during the meeting yesterday, Dr. Muyi Aina described Governor Inuwa Yahaya as a critical driver of Nigeria’s polio eradication efforts, commending his leadership of the NEC Task Team for reinvigorating subnational engagement, strengthening accountability and enhancing intergovernmental coordination.

He restated the federal government’s strong commitment to ending polio transmission, emphasizing that success hinges on sustained political will, grassroots mobilization and strong partnerships with development agencies.

Also speaking, Mr. Chris Elias lauded Nigeria’s steady progress, attributing recent gains to improved governance, strengthened primary healthcare systems and the proactive leadership of state governors.

He commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his personal ownership of the eradication agenda and his role in galvanising collective action through the NEC platform.

In his response, Governor Inuwa Yahaya stressed his resolve to lead Nigeria’s final push to eliminate polio, pledging to intensify engagement with his fellow governors, particularly those from frontline states, to scale up interventions and ensure effective implementation down to the local government and community levels.

“As Chairman of the NEC Task Team on Polio Eradication, I will continue to mobilize governors, deepen collaboration with the federal government and partners, and ensure that our collective commitments translate into measurable impact on the ground,” the governor said.

According to a Press release issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe which was made available to journalists yesterday in Gombe, the governor stressed that polio eradication is a national development imperative, given its implications for child survival, human capital development and long-term economic productivity.

In his capacity as Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), Governor Inuwa Yahaya also pledged to strengthen engagement with traditional rulers under the auspices of Northern Traditional Rulers Council and community influencers to scale up public enlightenment, counter misinformation and improve vaccine acceptance across northern communities.

“Our traditional institutions are indispensable partners in grassroots mobilization. We will fully leverage their influence to deepen awareness, build trust and ensure that no child is left unreached, especially in vulnerable and high-risk areas,” he added.

The governor also assured the delegation that Gombe State would sustain its leadership role in strengthening routine immunization, disease surveillance and primary healthcare delivery, noting that consistent investments in health systems, workforce development and community-based interventions have continued to yield positive outcomes.

The governor was joined by the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State and the Director-General of the Northern States Governors’ Forum.

Members of the high-level delegation at the meeting included the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NPHCDA, Dr. Muyi Aina; President, Global Development, Gates Foundation, Mr. Chris Elias; Country Director, Gates Foundation, Mr. Uche Amaonwu; Director, Immunization, Mr. Greg Widmeyer; Deputy Directors of the Gates Foundation, Mr. Yusuf Yusufari and Mr. Andrew Stein; representative of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Mr. Ahmed Iya; and Mr. Gabriel Okeowo, Senior Programme Officer, Gates Foundation.