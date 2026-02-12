Bank of Industry Disbursed Record N636bn to 7,000 Businesses in 2025

• Advanced N202 billion to agro-allied enterprises, infrastructure N100 billion, manufacturing N79 billion, extractive industries N77 billion, services N55 billion

James Emejo in Abuja





The Bank of Industry (BoI), yesterday disclosed that it disbursed a total of N636 billion to over 7,000 businesses across manufacturing, agribusiness, MSMEs, infrastructure, power, ICT and the creative sector in 2025.

This, the bank stated, marked the largest annual disbursement in the history of BoI, reinforcing its position as the nation’s leading development finance institution for industrial and enterprise growth.

According to the bank’s 2025 Impact Report, sectoral allocations included N202 billion to agro-allied enterprises, N100 billion to infrastructure, N79 billion to manufacturing, N77 billion to extractive industries and N55 billion to services.

Disbursements were supported partly by the €2 billion syndicated facility secured at the end of 2024, and N200 billion FGN MSMEs loans and grants, in addition to an additional €210 million mobilised in 2025 from international partners, the bank further stated.

BoI also deployed N73 billion in managed and matching funds on behalf of states and institutional partners.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director Chief/Executive, BoI, Olasupo Olusi, said, “Achieving over N600 billion in loan disbursements to our customers in 2025 is a significant milestone for the Bank of Industry, which aligns with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to drive industrialisation, economic diversification, and inclusive growth across Nigeria.”

He said, “Beyond this milestone, our performance this year demonstrates BOI’s continued commitment to supporting enterprises, creating jobs, and strengthening the nation’s industrial base, delivering tangible impact in line with national development priorities.”

In a statement by Divisional Head, Public Relations BoI, Theodora Amechi, the performance reflected its transition from strategy to scale under its 2025-2027 transformation agenda, which prioritised balance sheet strengthening, access to long-term capital, operational efficiency, and the deployment of financing in line with national economic and industrial priorities.

She said the milestone was achieved despite global macroeconomic challenges that created a significant financing gap and placed pressure on development finance institutions.

Amechi said, “Demand for BoI financing grew due to its relatively cheaper and longer tenored funding.”

The bank maintained strong asset quality, recording a non-performing loan ratio of less than 1.5 per cent.

Under the federal government’s N200 billion intervention programme, BoI served as disbursing entity and achieved over 95 per cent performance, the statement added.

The Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme reached 957,400 beneficiaries during the year while disbursements by business size showed N51 billion to nano enterprises, N32 billion to micro businesses, N178 billion to SMEs and N375 billion to large enterprises.

In total, 1.6 million jobs were created and retained, while over 7,000 new MSMEs and 570 startups were supported.

Inclusive finance remained central to the bank’s operations, including under its Guaranteed Loans for Women (GLOW) Programme, a N10 billion gender-focused fund offering up to N50 million in affordable financing per beneficiary.

Youth-owned enterprises received N12 billion in financing, while the Rural Area Programme on Investment for Development (RAPID) supported 880 rural-based enterprises with over N6.5 billion across the 36 states and FCT.

Strategic interventions included upgrading a tomato processing facility from 3.1 metric tonnes to 10 metric tonnes per hour, linking 47,508 smallholder farmers to processing facilities.

The bank also deployed 100 mini-grids in partnership with global Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), connecting 11,777 new customers to electricity,.

It disbursed N100 billion to critical national infrastructure spanning broadband, power, aviation and transportation. BoI-financed projects contributed to an estimated annual reduction of over 20,000 tonnes of CO2emissions.

Amechi stated that through the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) programme, BoI advanced digital and creative enterprise development, preparing 500 founders for investment, funding 100 tech ventures and training 400 youths through innovation programmes. iDICE is a digital skills and enterprise programme targeted at over 300,000 Nigerians.

The bank further strengthened its institutional standing in 2025, becoming Nigeria’s first National Implementing Entity to the United Nation’s Adaptation Fund (the global fund for climate adaptation), and the first development finance institution in the country to achieve Privacy Information Management System Certification.

The bank also received multiple recognitions, including Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in Nigeria 2025, Best Company in Financial

Inclusion and Best Company in Infrastructure Development at the SERAS 2025 Sustainability, Enterprise & Responsibility, among others.

The 2025 results underscore BoI’s commitment to disciplined growth, strong risk management and measurable development impact in support of Nigeria’s industrialisation and inclusive economic transformation.