Arco, NLNG Unveil Nigeria’s Pioneer Mobile Drone Ground Control System in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Arco Worldwide Services, in partnership with Nigeria LNG Limited, has officially inaugurated Nigeria’s first commercial Mobile Drone Operations Command Centre (MDOC).

The inauguration took place at NLNG’s Corporate Head Office in Port Harcourt.

Developed by Arco Worldwide Services (AWS), the MDOC represents a landmark achievement in adapting advanced aerospace technology to protect national infrastructure.

MDOC, produced through a strategic partnership between NLNG and Arco, marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s growing ability to deliver world-class engineering and aviation solutions powered by indigenous expertise.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Managing Director of Arco Worldwide Services, Mr. Okosubide Mozimo, commending NLNG for its forward-thinking support, stated that AWS’s aviation subsidiary, Arco Aviation Academy (AAA), had moved aggressively to close the gap in drone training and operations since 2025.

Mozimo explained that Arco began working with NLNG in 2020, when drone operations were largely nomadic.

He stated, “Our teams had to move from one location to another, manually setting up ground control stations every day. This process took up to 90 minutes each morning. Fatigue would set in, equipment suffered wear and tear, and overall efficiency was affected.”

He said operational challenges led to the development of MDOC.

Mozimo explained, “The MDOC is a fully customised Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, retrofitted into a climate-controlled command hub. It features in-house air conditioning, integrated green energy powered inverter systems, and a triple-monitor monitoring panel.

“From this single centre, we can monitor drone operations and communicate directly with air traffic control.”

Mozimo commended NLNG for its forward-thinking support.

Chief Operating Officer of Arco Worldwide Services, Mrs. Ann Temidara, expressed delight over the partnership, describing the project as a breakthrough for the Nigerian drone ecosystem.

Temidara stated, “We are proud to be launching Nigeria’s first locally integrated mobile Ground Control System.

“While the aerial platforms are procured globally, the customisation, structural integration, and operational optimisation were performed entirely by Nigerian engineers to suit our specific environmental and service requirements.”

Providing technical insight, Chief Technical Officer of Arco Worldwide Services, Mr. Sunday Idajili, explained that MDOC was designed to solve the “Last Mile” connectivity gap.

“This system enables real-time aerial surveillance of pipelines with uninterrupted Realtime video feeds, streamed via Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite systems to ensure stability even in remote areas,” Idajili said.

He added, “The vehicle transports a five-man crew and the Sky Whale VTOL drone system, which boasts an impressive three-hour endurance and a 60km operational range. This allows us to cover vast distances while airborne without requiring frequent battery swaps.”

He revealed that the command centre operated on green energy.

Idajili stated, “By integrating high-capacity solar panels, an inverter system, and energy-efficient ground support equipment, we have created a fully green-energy solution.

“This drone will significantly increase NLNG’s ability to detect and report encroachment and pipeline vandalisation along its Right-of-Way (RoW) in real-time.”

Inaugurating the MDOC system on behalf of NLNG, General Manager, Corporate Services, Mr. Ekeinde Ohiwerei, described the delivery as a testament to NLNG’s commitment to Nigerian Content.

“Arco has been a reliable partner, and this project shows they are setting new standards in the industry,” Ohiwerei said.

He added, “Drones play a critical role in infrastructure monitoring and addressing insecurity. This indigenous solution demonstrates that investing in local talent delivers world class results.”

MDOC and Sky Whale VTOL drone have now been fully inaugurated and are set for immediate deployment across NLNG’s facilities.