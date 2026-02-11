  • Wednesday, 11th February, 2026

Tinubu Seeks Senate’s Approval of Ismail Yusuf As NAHCON Chairman

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf as the new Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON). 

The appointment is subject to the Senate’s approval in accordance with the provisions of section 3(2) of the NAHCON Act, 2006.

The president, according to a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, sent a letter on Wednesday to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, requesting the expeditious confirmation of Ambassador Yusuf to replace Prof. Abdullahi Usman, who resigned this week, after about 14 months in the post. 

Yusuf is a seasoned Nigerian career diplomat who served as the Nigerian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Türkiye from 2021 to 2024.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.