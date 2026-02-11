Tinubu Seeks Senate’s Approval of Ismail Yusuf As NAHCON Chairman

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf as the new Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

The appointment is subject to the Senate’s approval in accordance with the provisions of section 3(2) of the NAHCON Act, 2006.

The president, according to a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, sent a letter on Wednesday to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, requesting the expeditious confirmation of Ambassador Yusuf to replace Prof. Abdullahi Usman, who resigned this week, after about 14 months in the post.

Yusuf is a seasoned Nigerian career diplomat who served as the Nigerian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Türkiye from 2021 to 2024.