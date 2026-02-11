Tinubu Renominates Dakingari for Appointment as Non Career Ambassador

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has again forwarded the name of former Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Usman Dakingari, to the Senate for confirmation as a non career ambassador, barely two weeks after his earlier nomination was withdrawn amid controversy.

The fresh request was read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, during plenary.

In a letter to the upper chamber, President Tinubu said the renomination was made pursuant to Section 171, subsections (1), (2)(c) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and urged the Senate to give the request accelerated consideration.

The President wrote: “I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Usman Dakingari as career ambassador.”

“Whilst I hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee expeditiously, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Dakingari’s initial nomination had been submitted to the Senate earlier in January but was subsequently withdrawn by the Presidency following concerns that trailed the process.

After the letter was read, Akpabio referred the nomination to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for screening and confirmation, directing the committee to report back to the chamber within one week.

The renomination is expected to reignite debate within the Senate as lawmakers weigh the circumstances surrounding the earlier withdrawal against the fresh presidential request.