  • Wednesday, 11th February, 2026

Tinubu Renominates Dakingari for Appointment as Non Career Ambassador

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has again forwarded the name of former Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Usman Dakingari, to the Senate for confirmation as a non career ambassador, barely two weeks after his earlier nomination was withdrawn amid controversy.

The fresh request was read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, during plenary.

In a letter to the upper chamber, President Tinubu said the renomination was made pursuant to Section 171, subsections (1), (2)(c) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and urged the Senate to give the request accelerated consideration.

The President wrote: “I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Usman Dakingari as career ambassador.”

“Whilst I hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee expeditiously, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Dakingari’s initial nomination had been submitted to the Senate earlier in January but was subsequently withdrawn by the Presidency following concerns that trailed the process.

After the letter was read, Akpabio referred the nomination to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for screening and confirmation, directing the committee to report back to the chamber within one week.

The renomination is expected to reignite debate within the Senate as lawmakers weigh the circumstances surrounding the earlier withdrawal against the fresh presidential request.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.