Beyond the Jinx: Oyebanji and Reinvention of Ekiti’s Political Order

As Governor Abiodun Oyebanji becomes the first Ekiti state governor to secure re-election without interruption since the state’s creation, the outcome raises a bigger question: what exactly did he do differently from his predecessors? Raheem Akingbolu examines the political design, governance choices and elite consensus that shaped a historic victory.

In politics, patterns often harden into prophecy until someone quietly breaks them.

For nearly three decades since its creation, Ekiti State’s governorship had followed an almost ritualistic cycle of disruption. Governors emerged, governed for a single term, and exited either through electoral defeat, political realignment, or judicial intervention. The state became, in political folklore, a place where incumbency offered little protection and continuity was the exception rather than the rule.

That assumption, long held by analysts and actors alike, was finally tested and overturned last Saturday.

Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji not only secured re-election under the All Progressives Congress (APC), he did so with a level of political consolidation that has now repositioned him as the first elected governor in Ekiti’s history to win a second consecutive term without interruption.

The significance of this moment becomes clearer when placed against the state’s turbulent electoral memory.

From Otunba Niyi Adebayo’s unsuccessful re-election bid in 2003, through the dramatic rise of Ayodele Fayose, the contested tenure of Segun Oni, the court-mediated emergence of Kayode Fayemi, and the alternating returns of Fayose and Fayemi in subsequent cycles, Ekiti politics evolved into a theatre of reversals. Power rarely stayed long enough in one place to build continuity.

Against that backdrop, Oyebanji’s victory was widely expected to conform to the established pattern. Even after his 2022 emergence, many observers assumed the state’s political rhythm would eventually reassert itself. It did not.

Instead, what unfolded was a carefully constructed political process that combined governance performance with an unusually broad coalition of elite support. From the outset of his administration, Oyebanji appeared to understand that Ekiti’s electoral volatility was not merely about voter sentiment but about fractured elite alignment and weak consensus around incumbency.

Rather than confront that reality with confrontation, he responded with consolidation. Oyebanji chose to consolidate rather than dismantle the political networks he inherited.

That decision gradually evolved into what many now describe as one of the most inclusive coalitions in Ekiti’s recent history. Former governors who had once been fierce rivals gradually began to rally around his administration. Niyi Adebayo, Ayodele Fayose, Segun Oni and Kayode Fayemi, despite their different ideologies and party affiliations found common ground in a shared message of stability and continuity. This rare alignment of past leaders gave Oyebanji a shield of stability. It softened the cycle of rivalry and disruption that had long defined Ekiti politics, laying the foundation for his historic re-election.

That interpretation was reinforced by Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, one of the most influential voices in Ekiti’s political structure. Throughout the election cycle, Bamidele consistently framed the contest not as a routine partisan struggle but as a referendum on governance. In his assessment, Oyebanji’s administration had stabilised the political environment while sustaining development across key sectors of the state. For him, the governor’s re-election represented continuity of a governance model that had restored confidence among citizens and reduced the friction that often defined Ekiti’s political landscape.

Beyond Bamidele’s framing, a wider consensus gradually formed among other key stakeholders in the Ekiti political ecosystem. Traditional rulers, community leaders, professionals and opinion influencers across party divides increasingly echoed similar sentiments.

Many pointed to the governor’s consultative leadership style, his willingness to engage competing interests, and his emphasis on development over political grandstanding.

In that sense, endorsements for his re-election became less about party loyalty and more about an emerging belief among stakeholders that continuity had become a strategic necessity for sustaining governance gains.

If elite consensus provided the political architecture, governance delivery supplied the emotional and economic foundation of his re-election. One of the most decisive pillars of support for the administration came from workers and pensioners across the state. In contrast to earlier periods marked by irregular salary payments and unpaid entitlements, the Oyebanji administration prioritised consistent and timely remuneration of civil servants and retirees. For many households, this translated into restored confidence in government and economic stability at the grassroots.

The clearing of gratuity backlogs and welfare schemes for teachers and retirees built confidence among workers and pensioners, effectively turning them into a backbone of his re-election and complementing elite support.

In the education sector, targeted reforms also strengthened the administration’s appeal. Primary school teachers with university degrees were granted career progression opportunities up to Level 16, addressing a structural grievance that had lingered for years. In addition, housing and car loan schemes were extended to teachers, reinforcing the perception of a government attentive to welfare across professional cadres.

Taken together, these interventions did not merely represent policy actions; they shaped perception. And in electoral politics, perception often hardens into outcome.

With 384,940 accredited voters and over 382,000 ballots cast, the election recorded one of the highest turnouts in Ekiti’s recent history.

The final result, therefore, was less an isolated political event and more the culmination of a carefully layered strategy; elite alignment, governance delivery, institutional stability and voter perception converging at the same point.

In breaking what had long been regarded as Ekiti’s re-election jinx, Oyebanji did more than secure a second term. He redefined the conditions under which political continuity is possible in a state long accustomed to disruption. In doing so, he has not only rewritten Ekiti’s political script but also set a new benchmark, that stability, consensus and grassroots trust can turn political prophecy into governance reality.