Provost Applauds Govt on Concurrent Running of NCE, Degree

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The dual mandate education policy of the federal government, authorising selected colleges of education in the country to concurrently run the National Certificate in Education (NCE) with degree programmes in education, has been described as a pragmatic, cost-effective policy, mutually and doubly beneficial to government, institutions, students, and the Nigerian public.

The Provost of the Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, Dr Rafiu Soyele, stated this recently while appraising the policy, noting that his institution is among those approved to operate.

He assured the government that the institution would not fail to deliver on its mandate, adding that the college at 50 has come of age and has the requisite human and infrastructural capacity to run NCE and degree programmes effectively and efficiently.

The provost also reflected on the institution’s 50 years, and the programme of activities for the golden jubilee commenced on February 6 with a Jumat Service. He commended the federal government for “nursing the college from infancy till even the age of 50, still funding it without looking back”.

The week-long programme which continues today, February 11 with a convocation lecture to be delivered by Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, former Registrar of the Teaher Registration Council of Nigeria, will be followed tomorrow February 12 by the convocation ceremony, where in addition to awarding certificates to graduating students, prominent Nigerians who have contributed to the development of the college and to education would be confered with honorary fellowship of the institution.

The recognition of the sacrifices of patriots would be climaxed by the naming of the institution’s newly built edifice housing the ICT Complex after the Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa.

Highlighting the policy’s cost-effectiveness, the provost noted that, while the government would use the same human resources and infrastructure to run both programmes, students in the NCE programme would find it more expedient and less costly to continue their degree programmes after completing the NCE. He added that running the programmes simultaneously could give NCE graduates a moral boost and challenge them to return much earlier to complete the degree programme.

Underscoring the significance of NCE and applauding the government for not phasing it out, the provost argued that the programme’s products remain relevant to the successful implementation and attainment of the country’s educational policy, especially at the primary and junior secondary school levels.

The don who thanked the minister on behalf of the governing council for recognising the college as a centre of excellence that merited approval to run a degree programme revealed that the council and his administration had been working hard to secure the approval.

This, he said, prompted his administration to embark on massive infrastructural renewal and provision, evidenced by new lecture rooms, several office complexes, and other facilities that littered the college, aimed at enhancing effective and efficient teaching-learning.

“In my capacity as the servant-leader of this great institution and more importantly as an alumni baked by this college, it is a moment of joy that the Minister of Education, Dr Alsusa has granted the institution the honour to commence degree programme along with our NCE programme, the honour is double coming on the heels of the celebration of the college’s golden jubilee. It is a testimony to our strength and capacity to continuously deliver on our mandate over the years, and since I came to office over four years ago, I have vowed, along with my staff, to deploy everything we have to meet this target of qualifying to operate the dual mandate,” he said.

The first alumni provost of the college also brought some innovations to the institution, adjudged the most peaceful tertiary institution in the state by the state government for its violence- and protest-free record. Among the innovations are the FCE Radio Station located in the school, the establishment of the Centre for Research, Innovations and e-education Services, and the housing of the only Southwest branch of the federal government’s Early Grade Reading Centre.

The provost also attracted the linkage programme to the institution. With the assistance of the paramount ruler of the Owu Kingdom, Prof. Saka Matemilola, the college is synergising with Pennsylvania University in the U.S. in the area of education. There is also Coursera’s free online training for staff, facilitated by Olowu Hope Initiative.

He has also turned the college into an attractive tourist centre of national repute, drawing tourists from within and outside the country with his skilful and smart conversion and upgrading of the famous MKO Abiola Lake situated on the college campus, which the late business mogul gave the school N250,000 to construct many decades ago. The excellent and aesthetic centre now houses the lake/water reticulation station, alumni garden, and waterfront relaxation seats, among others.