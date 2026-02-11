  • Tuesday, 10th February, 2026

Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship Initiator Praises Nasarawa Sports Devt Drive 

Featured | 14 seconds ago

The initiator of Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship, Mr. Igoche Mark, has commended the Nasarawa State government for its efforts in promoting sports development and expanding the state’s sports ecosystem.

During a courtesy visit to the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Kwanta Bohar, Mark praised Governor Abdullahi Sule for leveraging sports as a tool for youth empowerment, economic growth, and social unity.

“I commend the governor for actively advancing sports as a tool for youth empowerment, economic growth, and social unity. This policy is managed by you through conscious and deliberate investment which has started yielding results,” Mark said.

He cited the success of Nasarawa United, the state-owned football club, which is currently among the top three clubs in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

“I know the government is investing heavily in infrastructure, including the upgrade of the Lafia City Stadium, which I personally visited on Saturday,” Mark noted. “Also, the sports programme geared towards talent discovery through initiatives like the annual Governor’s Cup and participation in the National Sports Festival is what other states should emulate.”

Commissioner Bohar stated that the governor’s mandate is to harness sports to reduce unemployment and promote peace among young people.

“My Ministry, working under the mandate of Mr. Governor, is to use sports as a means of reducing unemployment and fostering peace among the youth,” Bohar said. “The state runs the annual Governor’s Cup football tournament across its 13 local government areas to discover grassroots talent. Aside football, we host and support other sports competitions across the state,” he concluded.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.