Gusau Unfazed by Other Countries Seeking to Woo Chelle Away from Nigeria

*Says: “Coach Eric has so much belief in the Super Eagles and is confident that he can achieve his dreams with the team  

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Despite reports of several African countries trying to woo Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, away from Nigeria, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alh. Ibrahim Musa Gusau, remains unfazed, insisting that the Malian gaffer remains on contract with Nigeria for the next one year.

In a chat with NFF TVyesterday, Gusau insisted that Chelle who enjoys working with the Super Eagles is not likely to jump at the tempting offers been thrown at him as those countries may not have the same quality of players available in Nigeria for the coach to work with.

“We  still have a one-year contract  with Eric (Chelle) and anyone who has an interest on him would have to wait until his  contract  expires.”

The NFF chief stressed further that “the dream of any coach is to achieve success, especially at higher tournaments. So it is not about money but would he achieve something greater out there? Will the teams have the materials  for him to work with in order for him to achieve what he wants to  achieve? These are the keys ingredients for a coach to think about,” observed Gusau.

He revealed that Chelle has so much belief in the senior Nigerian team and has bonded well with the players .

 “Coach Eric has so much belief in the Super Eagles  and he  has  the confidence that he can achieve  all his dreams with the team  which is the key thing for any coach before accepting offers from any team or country.”

Gusau said that the transformation that has taken place in the Super Eagles is the result of Chelle’s leadership quality.

 “The transformation that we are seeing in the Super Eagles, especially at the AFCON 2025,  has to do with the leadership of the team which also has to do with the coach,” stressed the NFF president.

“Although we (Nigeria) did not win the AFCON 2025 in Morocco but Super Eagles were the most highest scoring team at the tournament  as well  as the only team that did not lose a match  in regulation time  but on penalties. This goes to show the quality that Chelle has brought to the team within the period that he has been in charge,” concludes Gusau

