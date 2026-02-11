FG Flags off Farmer Monie Dry/Wet Season Programme, Targets Poverty Reduction

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government in launching the Renewed Hope Government Enterprise has also flagged off the Farmer Monie Dry/Wet Season Programme which is targeted at poverty reduction in all the 36 states of the federation.

Speaking during its flag-off on Wednesday in Abuja, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Bernard Boro, said the unveiling is a collective commitment to building a nation where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

Speaking on the theme ‘Grassroots Impact for National Growth’, the minister said through the government enterprise and empowerment programme, doors are open for small businesses, artisans and traders to access financial support that will enable them to grow, create jobs, and contribute to national prosperity.

Equally, he stated that the Farmer Monie Dry/Wet Season Programme is a bold step towards strengthening the agricultural sector by empowering farmers with resources and support across both planting cycles.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration is more than a slogan; it is a promise to restore dignity, expand opportunity, and ensure that no Nigerian is left behind. Through the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, we are opening doors for small businesses, artisans and traders to access financial support that will enable them to grow, create jobs and contribute to our national prosperity.

“This is financial inclusion in action bringing the underserved into the economic mainstream. We are not only boosting food security but also ensuring that agriculture remains a viable pathway out of poverty.

“Our farmers are the backbone of our economy, and today we stand with them, investing in their resilience and productivity.

“These programmes are designed with one clear objective: poverty reduction through empowerment. We recognize that true humanitarian service is not just about providing relief in times of need, but about creating sustainable opportunities that uplift communities and transform lives. By supporting small businesses and farmers, we are laying the foundation for inclusive growth and shared prosperity,” he said.

He reiterated that the launch is a call to action and a reminder that government alone cannot achieve the goals, hence the need for collaboration of stakeholders, financial institutions, development partners, civil society and every Nigerian.

“As we flag off this programme, let us remember that every loan disbursed, every farmer supported, and every business empowered is a step closer to a Nigeria where poverty is defeated and hope is renewed. This is the vision we carry, and this is the future we are determined to build,” the minister stated.