ECOWAS Launches Women’s Economic Empowerment, Digital Peacebuilding Pilot in Benue

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has launched a pilot initiative aimed at strengthening economic empowerment and digital peacebuilding among women in Benue State, as part of efforts to address the prolonged humanitarian and displacement crisis in North-Central Nigeria.

The project, implemented through ECOWAS’ Directorate of Trade and the Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs in partnership with the Benue State Government, targets women-led community-based organisations working on Women, Peace and Security (WPS) in conflict-affected communities.

The launch coincided with the start of a five-day capacity-building programme running from February 9 to 13, featuring a Training of Trainers (ToT) for 12 participants drawn from community-based organisations, civil society groups and internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

The trained participants are expected to cascade the knowledge through step-down sessions that will reach at least 60 women and girls in selected IDP camps and host communities across the state.

The initiative responds to the persistent displacement and humanitarian challenges in Benue State and aligns with the state’s Durable Solutions Action Plan, which prioritizes sustainable reintegration of displaced persons through livelihood recovery, peacebuilding and community resilience.

ECOWAS said the pilot recognises the critical role played by women-led grassroots organizations in mobilising communities, promoting social cohesion and advancing peace in areas affected by conflict.

The project is designed to strengthen their institutional capacity while equipping conflict-affected women and girls with practical economic and digital skills.

Anchored in ECOWAS Vision 2050, the Trade and Gender Action Plan and the ECOWAS E-Commerce Strategy (2023), the pilot integrates economic empowerment, digital literacy and digital peacebuilding through a cascade training model.

Trained WPS organizations will deliver step-down sessions directly within IDP camps and host communities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, ECOWAS Director Dr. Sintiki Tarfa-Ugbe described the initiative as a strategic intervention that empowers women-led organizations to drive durable solutions at the grassroots while harnessing digital tools to promote inclusion, resilience and peace.

She noted that strengthening women’s economic agency and digital capacity is essential to building sustainable peace in fragile and displacement-affected communities.

In her remarks, the Secretary to the Benue State Government, Barrister Aber Serumum Deborah, commended ECOWAS for the initiative, saying it would reinforce grassroots peacebuilding efforts and enhance women’s participation in implementing the state’s Durable Solutions Action Plan.

According to her, the project will also contribute to livelihood recovery for women and girls affected by conflict, while strengthening community ownership of peace and reintegration processes.

The pilot will be implemented over a two-month period, beginning with preparation and adaptation of training modules, followed by training delivery, monitoring and documentation. ECOWAS said the initiative is expected to produce a scalable model that can be replicated across other Member States in the region.

The launch ceremony was attended by representatives of the Benue State Government, humanitarian and displacement-response agencies, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, internally displaced persons, as well as officials from ECOWAS and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

ECOWAS said the initiative underscores its commitment to placing women and girls at the centre of durable solutions and sustainable peacebuilding in West Africa, leveraging digital innovation to address immediate recovery needs while laying the foundation for long-term regional impact.