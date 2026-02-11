BUA Foods Appoints Khalifa Rabiu as Chief Officer for Global Procurement, Strategic Operations

Sunday Ehigiator





BUA Foods Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Isyaku Abdulsamad Khalifa Rabiu as Chief Officer for Global Procurement and Strategic Operations, as part of efforts to strengthen its leadership structure and drive long-term growth across its operations.

The company in a statement yesterday, disclosed the appointment, which took effect from January 29, 2026, will see Rabiu oversee its end-to-end global procurement function and drive strategic operational initiatives aimed at enhancing efficiency, cost optimisation, supply chain resilience and sustainable growth across the business.

Commenting on the appointment, the Managing Director of BUA Foods Plc, Engr. Ayodele Abioye, said, “As BUA Foods enters the next stage of its transformation, marking a shift from business consolidation to scaled and more disciplined growth, we are delighted to welcome Khalifa to our leadership team.

“His expertise in global procurement and strategic operations will be vital to further strengthening our supply chain, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering greater value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Speaking on his new role, Rabiu said, “I am excited to assume this role at such a pivotal time in BUA Foods’ growth journey. I look forward to advancing agile, sustainable procurement systems and operational strategies that support the Company’s long-term ambitions.”

Rabiu brings years of experience in procurement, supply chain management and strategic operations across the food, cement and animal feed industries. He previously served as Director for Special Operations at BUA Group, where he led major transformation initiatives, strengthened supplier partnerships and delivered measurable improvements in operational performance.

He played a key role in strategic raw-material procurement, particularly wheat sourcing, led the establishment of a 40-metric tonne-per-hour animal feed mill, supported the commercial reintroduction of BUA rice products into the Nigerian market and championed the rollout of proprietary digital platforms across BUA Foods.

Rabiu holds a bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Regent’s University London and a Master’s degree in Management from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

His appointment, according to the company, underscores BUA Foods’ commitment to operational excellence, strong governance and strategic investment in leadership capabilities to support growth in the food manufacturing sector.