Super Bowl Win: Tinubu Rejoices With Seattle Seahawks Players of Nigerian Descent

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated players of Nigerian descent who led the Seattle Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl 60 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks routed the New England Patriots 29–13 to claim their second Lombardi Trophy.

Players of Nigerian descent on the team’s lineup who helped achieve this victory include Jalen Oluwaseun Milroe, quarterback; Nick Emmanwori, a defensive standout; Uchenna Nwosu, a veteran linebacker; Boye Maye, a linebacker; and Olu Oluwatimi, an irrepressible offensive lineman.

The president, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also congratulated Michael Onwenu, who played for the other side, the New England Patriots, and is regarded as one of the most dominant offensive linemen.

Tinubu commended all the players for the pride and honour that they have brought to their country of descent, especially Emmanwori, Nwosu and Maye, who raised Nigeria’s flag after winning the Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

The president stated that these players and their accomplishments affirm Nigerians’ global reputation for excellence and talent.

Tinubu wished them continued success and more victories in their respective careers.