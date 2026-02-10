Shaibu Leads NIS Officials to Honour Former Super Eagles Coach Onigbinde

History and gratitude met on Monday as the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu paid a courtesy visit to one of Nigeria’s most respected football icons, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, at his residence in Modakeke, Ife Osun State.

The visit, carried out in company with other senior officials of the NIS and the President of Nigeria Football Coaches Association, Coach Ladan Bosso, was more than an official engagement. It was an acknowledgement of a lifetime devoted to the growth and development of Nigerian football.

Shaibu and his delegation were warmly received by the aged tactician who will be 88 years old on March 5.

Chief Onigbinde who famously managed the Nigerian national team at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, having earlier served as head coach between 1982 and 1984 and won silver with Super Eagles at AFCON 1985 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

He’s a CAF and FIFA Technical Instructor, where he mentored coaches and contributed immensely to football education and technical development.

Speaking during the visit, the NIS DG described Chief Onigbinde as “a pillar in the foundation of Nigerian football”, stressing that honouring sports legends while they are still alive is a core responsibility of institutions charged with sports development.

“Coach Onigbinde represents an era of discipline, courage, and football intelligence. At the National Institute for Sports, we believe that our legends must be celebrated, respected, and preserved as national treasures, while we also tapped from their experience and wisdom in navigating our core mandate”, Shaibu stressed.

In his response, Chief Onigbinde who was visibly touched by the gesture, expressed appreciation to the NIS leadership for the visit.

He described Comrade Shaibu as a right choice by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to lead the NIS at this time.

He therefore encouraged young coaches and administrators to embrace learning, professionalism, and integrity.

The courtesy visit stands as a strong statement of recognition, one that reconnects Nigerian football with its roots and honours those who laid its groundwork.