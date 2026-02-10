NCC Reaffirms Commitment to Regional Digital Integration

Emma Okonji





Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in line with its commitment to collaboration and regional integration, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening partnerships among telecommunications regulators within the West African sub-region.

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, restated the commitment when NCC hosted a high-level delegation from Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) at its head office in Abuja at the weekend.

Speaking during LTA’s visit, Maida, who was represented by Director of Corporate Planning, Strategy and Risk Management at NCC, Dr. Kelechi Nwankwo, emphasised the commission’s mandate to continually collaborate with sister regulatory institutions within the sub-region and beyond to drive the expansion of a digital economy and improve the living conditions of citizens.

According to him, given NCC’s long-standing commitment to regional cooperation through platforms, such as West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA), the commission believed the region would become stronger and more prosperous when all the countries were interconnected.

The NCC boss further emphasised that collaboration remained a core driver of the NCC Board and sustained engagement with regional partners remained essential to advancing the interests of telecommunications consumers and various stakeholders.

Maida recalled the commission’s advocacy for the recognition of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) as critical national infrastructure within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), stating that Nigeria has already designated ICT as part of its critical national information infrastructure to give it the prominence required for sustainable growth.

He assured the Liberian delegation of NCC’s readiness to provide support in advancing regional shared initiatives and translating discussions into actionable outcomes within the sub-region.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of LTA, Hon. Clarence Massaquoi, commended NCC for making itself available in the spirit of regional coordination and collaboration. Massaquoi described the engagement as critical to strengthening regulatory responsibilities across the sub-region.

Massaquoi acknowledged that Nigeria remained the largest economy in the region and a central player in Africa’s communications, security, and economic structures.

He said progress made by Nigeria often had far-reaching impacts across other West African countries.

Massaquoi explained that since his assumption of office as the Liberian chief telecom regulator, LTA had prioritised strengthening relationships with regional institutions to support ECOWAS’ vision of integration. He said effective regional integration could not be achieved without affordable and reliable communications services, particularly in addressing cross-border roaming challenges.

The LTA Chairman disclosed that Liberia had signed bilateral agreements with The Gambia and Côte d’Ivoire and was at advanced stages of discussion with Ghana and Guinea-Conakry. He said the Liberian regulator remained committed to active participation in WATRA.

Massaquoi sought NCC’s support in regulatory capacity building and the sharing of best practices, particularly as Liberia reviewed its licensing regime to reflect emerging technologies and align with regional standards.

The two regulators also underscored the centrality of shared commitment to deepen collaboration, identify priority areas for engagement, and advance initiatives that will promote seamless connectivity, regional integration, and socio-economic development across West Africa.