Helios Investment Partners Acquires Beta Glass from Frigoglass Group

Sunday Ehigiator

Beta Glass Plc has announced a change in ownership following the completion of its acquisition by Helios Investment Partners, marking a significant development in Nigeria’s manufacturing and packaging sector.

The company disclosed that Helios Fund V, managed by the Africa-focused private investment firm, acquired the entire shareholding of Frigoinvest Nigeria Holdings B.V., the holding company for Frigoglass Group’s Nigerian packaging operations, which includes indirect stakes in Frigoglass Industries Nigeria Limited and Beta Glass Plc.

The development ushers in what industry stakeholders describe as a new growth phase for Beta Glass, a leading manufacturer of glass packaging solutions across West and Central Africa.

In a statement, Beta Glass said the transition builds on a period of strong operational performance and record results delivered in 2025, positioning the company to expand its footprint and strengthen its role in Nigeria’s food and beverage supply chain.

Commenting on the acquisition, Chief Executive Officer of Beta Glass, Alex Gendis, expressed optimism about the new ownership structure, noting that the company is prepared to leverage Helios’ investment expertise to drive long-term growth.

“We are proud of the transformation and performance achieved by Beta Glass over the past three years, driven by the dedication of our people and the strength of our operations. We welcome Helios Investment Partners and look forward to leveraging their deep experience across African markets to unlock long-term value, drive sustainable growth, and reinforce our commitment to customers, employees, and stakeholders,” Gendis said.