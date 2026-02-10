GPPSL Named Local Oil Services Firm of the Year for Operational Excellence

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Global Process and Pipeline Services Limited (GPPSL) has been honoured with the Local Oil Services Company of the Year/Operational Performance Excellence award during the Industry Awards & Gala Night at the just concluded 9th edition of Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2026).

The award recognises the company’s outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and its continued commitment to technical excellence, safety, and indigenous capacity development.

In 2025, GPPSL distinguished itself as a leading symbol of local capability within Nigeria’s energy landscape, demonstrating consistent operational reliability across complex pipeline, processing, and infrastructure projects.

“Great industries are not built by scale alone; they are built by disciplined execution, dependable systems, and organizations that deliver when performance matters most”, the award citation for GPPSL stated.

Under the leadership of Obi Uzu, the company, a statement said, has evolved from a conventional service provider into a strategic contributor to national industrial capacity. GPPSL’s project portfolio reflects rigorous engineering standards, precise execution methodologies, and a deeply embedded safety culture aligned with international best practices.

“This recognition reflects the discipline, technical depth, and commitment to safe execution that define our organisation. I accept this award on behalf of a workforce that consistently proves Nigerian expertise can compete at the highest global standards,” Uzu said.

According to the statement, equally significant is the company’s investment in human capital. GPPSL said it has expanded its role as an employer and developer of Nigerian engineering talent, strengthening local technical capacity and reinforcing the viability of indigenous expertise in meeting global industry benchmarks.

“Our growth has been driven by a clear conviction that local capacity development is central to the future of the energy industry. This made us prioritise building capacity through investing in people, strengthening systems, and delivering reliably”, Uzu added.

This recognition by NIES 2026 acknowledges not only operational performance, but also the broader impact of GPPSL’s work in advancing the narrative that world-class energy solutions can be delivered by Nigerian professionals for both domestic and international markets.

The company is an indigenous Nigerian engineering and oilfield services company specialising in pipeline systems, process infrastructure, and industrial project execution. The company said it is committed to operational excellence, workforce development, and the advancement of local technical capability within the global energy sector.