Police Unveil Annual Promotion Data Amid Ethnic Bias Allegations, Commend PSC

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has released its annual promotion data amid ongoing allegations of ethnic bias levelled against the current leadership of the Force.

In a colourful infographic issued by the Force Department of Public Relations, the Police disclosed that a total of 74,352 officers across various ranks were promoted between January 2025 and the present time.

The release follows persistent criticism from the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, who alleged that the Police leadership has conducted promotion exercises that are lopsided, opaque and skewed in favour of particular ethnic interests.

He has repeatedly alleged that officers from certain regions were disproportionately elevated.

Further allegations claim that the Police hierarchy promoted loyalists and deliberately withheld comprehensive promotion lists, which critics say obscured possible ethnic or factional imbalance.

Critics have also pointed to what they described as secret promotions involving some senior officers, alleging that such elevations bypassed established procedures and prioritised personal connections over merit, bravery and hard work.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has on several occasions dismissed the allegations, insisting that all promotions within the Force are merit-based, transparent and conducted strictly in line with established procedures, without regard to ethnicity or other personal considerations.

He has described the claims as the handiwork of “mischief-makers” bent on undermining the credibility of the Force, stressing that promotions are awarded on the basis of competence, performance and professional integrity rather than tribal affiliations.

In what appears to be a renewed effort to address the allegations of ethnic bias, the Force Public Relations Department detailed the breakdown of promotions carried out within the 2025–2026 period.

According to the data, 45 Commissioners of Police were elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, while 69 Deputy Commissioners of Police were promoted to Commissioners.

The data further showed that 156 Assistant Commissioners of Police advanced to the rank of Deputy Commissioners, 270 Chief Superintendents were promoted to Assistant Commissioners, and 1,014 Superintendents rose to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police.

At the middle cadre level, 615 Deputy Superintendents of Police were promoted to Superintendents, 980 Assistant Superintendents advanced to Deputy Superintendents, while 30,828 Inspectors were elevated to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Among the junior ranks, 16,970 Sergeants were promoted to Inspectors, 8,840 Corporals advanced to Sergeants, and 58 Police Constables were elevated to the rank of Corporal.

However, critics argue that the widely circulated infographic failed to address the core issue of equitable spread of promotions in line with the federal character principle.

They further contend that the omission of geopolitical distribution in the promotion data could be interpreted as reinforcing concerns about ethnic imbalance in the promotion process.

In a related statement, the Police said the Inspector-General of Police congratulated 26,122 officers of the Nigeria Police Force recently promoted to various ranks, describing the advancements as well deserved and reflective of their dedication, professionalism and sustained commitment to national service.

The statement, signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, noted the promotions represent recognition of merit and performance, while placing greater responsibility on the beneficiaries to uphold the highest standards of leadership, discipline and service.

The IGP also expressed deep appreciation to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for approving all the promotion recommendations submitted by the Force leadership.

He acknowledged the Commission’s commitment to merit-based progression, due process and institutional cooperation, stressing that continued synergy between the PSC and the Police is essential for boosting morale, enhancing competence and improving operational effectiveness.

He further reiterated the resolve of the Nigeria Police Force to sustain ongoing reforms aimed at improving internal efficiency, deepening public trust and strengthening collaboration with national and international partners in addressing evolving security challenges.

The IGP assured Nigerians and the international community of the Force’s continued dedication to professionalism, respect for the rule of law, and the protection of lives and property.