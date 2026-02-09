Gov Abiodun: Ogun to Build ₦1bn AI-Powered Digital Classroom at Remo Secondary School

The Ogun State Government is constructing a 900-seater Artificial Intelligence-powered digital classroom complex valued at ₦1 billion at Remo Secondary School (RSS), Sagamu, as part of efforts to deepen technology-driven education in the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this during the school’s 80th anniversary celebration held on the school premises, describing the ultra-modern facility as a major investment aimed at equipping students for the demands of the 21st-century knowledge economy.

According to the governor, the digital classroom is part of broader smart-learning initiatives within the school, which already include a resource centre and a fully equipped robotics laboratory designed to promote innovation, creativity, and advanced digital skills.

“As a first step in providing continuous support, I am pledging the sum of ₦100 million to this institution.

“To underscore my commitment, I will release 50 per cent of the pledge — ₦50 million — next week. This is not all; I will ensure that before I leave office, we begin and complete at least one of the projects mentioned,” Abiodun said.

The governor further revealed the state government has remodeled the school’s science laboratories, bringing them up to modern standards and equipping them with contemporary instructional tools to create safe and inspiring learning environments.

He added that both the boys’ and girls’ hostels have also been rehabilitated to enhance students’ comfort, safety, and overall welfare.

Describing Remo Secondary School as a heritage institution, Abiodun said the anniversary celebration represented more than the marking of years but the preservation of a living legacy.

“We are not just celebrating a school; we are celebrating a living institution,” he stated.

He commended the school’s old students for preserving its history and supporting its development, noting that their contributions reflect collective responsibility toward sustaining excellence.

“These are not merely assets; they are statements of belief in the future, symbols of our shared sacrifice, and proof of what is possible when vision aligns with commitment.

“I have discovered that this school is far more than a school; it is a heritage institution, collectively owned, nurtured, and sustained by a shared sense of responsibility,” the governor added.

Abiodun, who noted that RSS has been designated as one of the state’s flagship schools, urged students to embrace learning with passion, uphold integrity, and strive to live up to the legacy of excellence established by previous generations.